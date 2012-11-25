WRAPUP 2-Syrian rebels take airbase in slow progress toward Damascus

* Rebels say capture helicopter base east of capital
* Second military base on outskirts to fall this month
* Diplomat says Assad still has upper hand
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Nov 25 Syrian rebels said on Sunday they
had captured a helicopter base east of Damascus after an
overnight assault, their latest gain in a costly battle to
unseat President Bashar al-Assad that is drawing nearer to his
seat of power.
The Marj al-Sultan base, 15 km (10 miles) from the capital,
is the second military facility on the outskirts of the city
reported to have fallen to Assad's opponents this month.
Activists said rebels had destroyed two helicopters and
taken 15 prisoners.
"We are coming for you Bashar," a rebel shouted in an
internet video of what activists said was Marj al-Sultan.
Restrictions on non-state media meant it could not be verified.
The rebels have been tightening their hold on farmland and
urban centres to the east and northeast of Damascus while a
major battle has been underway for a week in the suburb of
Daraya near the main highway south.
"We are seeing the starting signs of a rebel siege of
Damascus," veteran opposition campaigner Fawaz Tello said from
Berlin. "Marj al-Sultan is very near to the Damascus Airport
road and to the airport itself. The rebels appear to be heading
toward cutting this as well as the main northern artery to
Aleppo."
Assad's core forces, drawn mainly from his minority Alawite
sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated power in
Syria for nearly five decades, are entrenched in the capital.
They also have devastating air superiority although they
have failed to prevent rebels increasing their presence on the
edge of the capital and in neighbourhoods on the periphery.
A Syrian government air strike on the rebel-held village of
Deir al-Asafir, 12 km (8 miles) east of Damascus, killed 10
children on Sunday, opposition activists said.
Internet video footage also showed residents collecting
young bodies hit by shrapnel. A sobbing woman picked up the
lifeless body of a girl, while the bodies of two boys were shown
in the back seat of a car.
"None of those killed were older than 15 years old. There
are two women among 15 people wounded," said Abu Kassem, an
activist in the village told Reuters.
A Western diplomat following the fighting said Assad still
had the upper hand. "The army will allow positions to fall here
and there, but it can still easily muster the strength to drive
back the rebels where it sees a danger," the diplomat said.
"The rebels are very short of international support and they
do not have the supplies to keep up a sustained fight,
especially in Damascus."
IRAN CONDEMNS PATRIOT PLAN
Iran said Turkey's request to NATO to deploy Patriot
defensive missiles near its border with Syria would add to
problems in the region, where Iran is pitted against mostly
Sunni Turkey and Gulf Sunni powers.
Iran's Shi'ite rulers have stepped up support for Assad
while Sunni Arab powers helped forge a new opposition coalition
this month recognised by France and Britain as the sole
representative of the Syrians.
Syria has called the missile request "provocative", seeing
it as a first step toward a no-fly zone over Syrian airspace
which the opposition is seeking to help them hold territory
against an enemy with overwhelming firepower from the air.
Most foreign powers are reluctant to go that far.
NATO has said the possible deployment of the missiles was
purely defensive. The U.S.-led Western alliance has had some
talks on the request but has yet to take a decision.
Turkey fears security on its border may crumble as the
Syrian army fights harder against the rebels, some of whom have
enjoyed sanctuary in Turkey in their 20-month-old revolt against
Assad's rule.
Ankara has scrambled fighter jets and returned fire after
stray Syrian shells and mortar bombs from heavy fighting along
the border landed in its territory.
More than 120,000 Syrian refugees are sheltering in camps in
southern Turkey and more are expected with winter setting in and
millions of people estimated to be short of food inside Syria.
Abu Mussab, a rebel operative in the area of Hajar al-Aswad
in south Damascus, said the opposition fighters had given up
expecting a no-fly zone. "The bet is now on better organisation
and tactics," he said.
The video said by activists to have been filmed at the Marj
al-Sultan base showed rebel fighters carrying AK-47 rifles.
An anti-aircraft gun was positioned on top of an empty
bunker and a rebel commander from the Ansar al-Islam, a major
Muslim rebel unit, was shown next to a helicopter.
"With God's help, the Marj al-Sultan airbase in eastern
Ghouta has been liberated," the commander said in the video.
Eastern Ghouta, a mix of agricultural land and built-up urban
areas, has been a rebel stronghold for months.
Damaged mobile radar stations could be seen on hilltops,
with rebels waiving as they walked around the compound.
Footage from Saturday evening showed rebels firing
rocket-propelled grenades at the base, and what appeared to be a
helicopter engulfed in flames.
Last week rebels briefly captured an air defence base near
the southern Damascus district of Hajar al-Aswad, seizing
weapons and equipment before pulling out to avoid retaliation
from Assad's air force.