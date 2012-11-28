WRAPUP 2-Car bombs kill 34 in pro-Assad Damascus suburb

* Deadliest Damascus bombing in months
* Bombs hit neighbourhood loyal to Assad
* Opposition meets in Cairo to choose transition government
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Nov 28 Two car bombs killed at least 34
people in a district of Damascus loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad on Wednesday in the deadliest attack on the Syrian
capital in months.
The explosions struck the eastern neighbourhood of Jaramana,
home to many of Syria's Druze minority as well as Christians who
have fled violence elsewhere, ripping through shops and
bringing debris crashing down on cars.
Once a bastion of security in Assad's 20-month campaign to
crush an uprising against his rule, Damascus has been hit with
increasing regularity as the rebels grow bolder.
State media said a bomb also detonated in the southern town
of Bosra al-Sham, near Deraa, where the revolt began with
peaceful street protests in March 2011. It also said eight
"terrorists" were killed near Damascus while they tried to
booby-trap a car with a bomb.
Authorities severely limit independent media in Syria and it
was not immediately possible to verify reports. The government
said 34 people were killed in Damascus but did not give a
casualty count for the Bosra al-Sham bombing.
The attacks followed two weeks of military gains by rebels
who have stormed and taken army bases across Syria, exposing
Assad's loss of control in northern and eastern regions despite
the devastating air power which he has used to bombard
opposition strongholds.
A resident of Jaramana said that rebels had been repeatedly
forbidden by local Druze elders to operate in the district,
which borders the capital's centre where government offices are
located.
"Tension have risen between Druze elders and rebels and now
there are 3 or 4 small explosions a week," she told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
Underlining the growing military muscle of the rebels,
bolstered by weapons captured during raids on army facilities as
well as supplies from abroad, fighters shot down a war plane in
northern Syria on Wednesday using an anti-aircraft missile, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Opposition groups subsequently posted a video clip on the
Internet that showed a man in a green jumpsuit being carried
through fields. He was bleeding heavily from his head and
appeared unconscious. "This is the pilot that attacked the
houses of civilians," said a voice off camera.
Another video showed doctors treating the limp body of
apparently the same pilot, who activists said ejected from his
MiG 23 fighter jet before it crashed near Darat Ezza, about 30
km (20 miles) from Aleppo.
The bloodshed came as Syria's new opposition coalition held
its first full meeting on Wednesday to discuss forming a
transitional government crucial to win effective Arab and
Western support for the revolt against Assad.
"The objective is to name the prime minister for a
transitional government, or at least have a list of candidates,"
said Suhair al-Atassi, one of the coalition's two
vice-presidents.
The two-day meeting in Cairo will also select committees to
manage aid and communications, a process that is becoming a
power struggle between the Muslim Brotherhood and secular
members.
Rivalries have also intensified between the opposition in
exile and rebels on the ground in Syria, where the death toll
has reached 40,000, including soldiers, civilians and rebels.
'TERRORIST' BOMBS
The Syrian state news agency, SANA, described Wednesday's
blasts as "terrorist bombings", a label it reserves for attacks
by mainly Sunni Muslim fighters battling to overthrow Assad, a
member of Syria's Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite Islam.
Two smaller bombs also exploded in Jaramana at about the
same time as the car bombs, around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). In total
at least 47 people were killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights said, giving a higher toll than the government. Eighty
three people were seriously wounded, the British-based
Observatory said.
"Who benefits from this? Tell me who benefits from this?
America, Israel, Qatar?" a man at the bomb site said to Syrian
television, which broadcast footage of firefighters hosing down
the blackened hulks of two vehicles and several cars crushed by
debris from neighbouring buildings.
Pools of blood could be seen on the road.
Most foreign powers have condemned Assad. Britain, France
and Gulf countries have recognised the umbrella opposition group
meeting in Cairo, the Syrian National Coalition, as the sole
representative of the Syrian people.
But Assad has been able to rely on his allies, especially
regional powerhouse Iran, which is believed to be bank-rolling
him and supplying military support despite U.S. and European
sanctions. Russia, Syria's main arms supplier, says it has only
sent weapons already agreed to in previous deals.
International Syria mediator Lakhdar Brahimi is due to brief
the 15-member council on Thursday and the U.N. General Assembly
on Friday. There is diplomatic deadlock between Western powers,
who broadly support the opposition and Assad's supporters Russia
and China which have blocked Security Council action.