WRAPUP 8-Fighting cuts access to Damascus airport, flights suspended

* Clashes along airport road heaviest during uprising
* Report of rebel mortars fired at airport runways
* Internet "shut down completely" - tracking service
* Rebels advancing but "not last days yet" for Assad
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Nov 29 Syrian rebels battled forces
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad just outside Damascus on
Thursday, cutting access to its international airport, and
Dubai-based Emirates airline and EgyptAir stopped flights to the
Syrian capital.
The Internet and some telephone lines went down across
Syria. Rebels and the government traded blame for the blackout,
the worst communications outage in 20 months of conflict.
Rebels fighting to topple Assad have been making gains
around Syria by overrunning military bases and have been ramping
up attacks on Damascus, his seat of power.
A rebel fighter who identified himself as Abu Omar, a member
of the Jund Allah brigade, told Reuters that insurgents fired
mortars at the airport's runways and were blocking the road
linking it with the capital.
Speaking from the scene of the fighting, he said insurgents
were not inside the airport but were able to block access to and
from it.
A spokesman for a rebel Military Council in Damascus, Musaab
Abu Qitada, said an artillery round was fired at a military site
inside the airport and that fighting was now less than a
kilometre (mile) away from the complex.
"We want to liberate the airport because of reports we see
and our own information we have that shows civilian airplanes
are being flown in here with weapons for the regime. It is our
right to stop this," he told Reuters on Skype from Damascus.
U.S. and European officials said rebels were making gains in
Syria, gradually eroding Assad's power, but said the fighting
had not yet shifted decisively in their favour.
Two Austrian soldiers in a U.N. peacekeeping force deployed
to monitor the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
were wounded when their convoy came under fire near Damascus
airport, Austria's defence ministry said. Syria state television
said the soldiers were wounded by gunfire when rebels attacked
an army position near the airport road.
The Information Ministry later said the highway to the
airport was safe after security forces cleared it of
"terrorists." Rebels said fighting in the area was continuing.
The ministry said the airport was operating regularly, but there
were no flights scheduled to land in the evening.
The accounts of fighting could not be verified immediately
because of tight restrictions on media access to Syria.
But many airlines had already halted flights. Emirates
suspended daily service to Damascus "until further notice."
EgyptAir also said it was suspending all flights to Damascus
because of "the deterioration of the security situation" there.
An EgyptAir flight that left at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) landed
in Damascus on schedule but the pilot was instructed to take off
straight back to Egypt, airport sources in Cairo said.
INTERNET, PHONE LINES DOWN
Residents said the Internet in Damascus crashed in the early
afternoon, and mobile and land telephone lines were functioning
only intermittently.
A blog post on Renesys, a U.S. company which tracks Internet
traffic worldwide, said that at 12:26 pm (1026 GMT), the entire
country's Internet connectivity shut down completely.
The government has been accused of cutting communications in
previous assaults on rebel-held areas in Syria. Syria's minister
of information said "terrorists" were responsible for the
Internet shutdown, while the telecommunications minister blamed
what he said was a fault in the main communications network.
The past two weeks have seen rebels seizing a series of army
bases across Syria, exposing Assad's loss of control in northern
and eastern regions despite the devastating air power that he
has used to bombard opposition strongholds, killing dozens of
civilians as well. More than 40,000 people have been killed
since the uprising began, according to opposition groups.
Rebels and activists said the fighting along the road to
Damascus airport, southeast of the capital, was heavier in that
area than at any other time in the conflict.
"PREPARING FOR MAJOR BATTLE"
Nabeel al-Ameer, from the rebel Military Council, said a
large number of army reinforcements had arrived along the road
after three days of scattered clashes ending with rebels seizing
side streets to the north of it.
He said he hoped the proximity of the rebels to the airport
would dissuade authorities from using it to import military
equipment, but the priority now was to block the road.
There are several military airports around Damascus that
remain under government control.
A Syrian security source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that the army had started a "cleansing operation" in
the capital to confront rebel advances.
The source, who is from Assad's elite 4th Armoured Division,
said one of the aims of the operation was to seal off the
suburbs - where rebels are dominant - from the city center.
Assad is fighting an insurgency that grew out of peaceful
demonstrations for democratic reform but has escalated, after a
military crackdown on protesters, into a bloody civil war.
Syrian warplanes on Thursday bombed Kafr Souseh, Douma and
Daraya, neighbourhoods that fringe the center of the city where
rebels have managed to hide out and ambush army units.
Activists said the areas were taking one of the heaviest
poundings they had seen in months.
A senior European Union official said that Assad - whose
family has held power in Syria for 42 years - might be preparing
for a military showdown around Damascus by isolating the city
with a network of checkpoints.
"The rebels are gaining ground but it is still rather slow.
We are not witnessing the last days yet," the official said on
condition of anonymity.
"On the outskirts of Damascus, there are mortars and more
attacks. The regime is thinking of protecting itself ... with
checkpoints in the next few days ... (It) seems the regime is
preparing for major battle on Damascus."
A U.S. official said the rebels were "making important
tactical gains that could eventually trigger a strategic shift
in the conflict."
"They haven't reached that point yet, but the span of regime
control is narrowing, and Assad's forces are having greater
difficulty beating back the insurgents' progress," said the
official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton echoed that view in
remarks in a speech in Washington.
"I don't know that you can say that for the entire country
it is yet at a tipping point, but it certainly seems that the
regime will be much harder pressed in the next months," she
said.
WARY BIG POWERS
Most foreign powers have condemned Assad but stopped short
of arming rebel fighters as they fear heavy weapons could make
their way into the hands of radical Islamist units, who have
grown increasingly prominent in the insurgency.
Rebels decry their supporters for not providing them with
surface-to-air missiles that they say they need to counter the
air force. But recent looting of anti-aircraft missiles from
army bases, as well as a slow stream of such weapons believed to
be coming from Gulf Arab adversaries of Assad, has allowed them
to shoot down some helicopters and jets.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told a Pentagon news
conference the United States had not provided anti-aircraft
missiles to the Syrian opposition, saying it was focused on
nonlethal aid and humanitarian relief.
"Let me say unequivocally that we have not provided any of
those kinds of missiles to the opposition forces located in
Syria," he said.
Panetta and Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak both told
the news conference they believed Assad would ultimately fall.
"It's criminal behavior on a global scale what he is doing
to his own people, using jet fighters and helicopters and
artillery and tanks, killing his own people," Barak said. "The
whole world is watching and somehow it's not easy to mobilize
enough sense of purpose and unity of action and political will
to translate ... our feelings about what happens there into
action to stop it."
Peter Bouckeart, emergencies director at Human Rights Watch,
said the surface-to-air missiles used so far appeared to have
been captured from the Syrian military and there was no evidence
any of the ones used to date "have come from outside Syria."
He said the number of these missiles in rebel hands was
probably over 20 but could rise significantly if rebels continue
to capture military bases.
The relatively small number of anti-aircraft missiles looted
so far means that many rebel-controlled areas of the country
remain vulnerable to air strikes. The Observatory said 15
citizens, including children and women, were killed during a
bombing in Aleppo's Ansari district on Thursday.