Syrian jets bomb rebels, Internet down for third day

BEIRUT Dec 1 Syrian jets bombed rebel-held
areas of Damascus on Saturday, residents said, and a countrywide
Internet blackout entered its third day.
Syrian rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad
clashed with troops in most populated areas of the country,
according to opposition activists. At least 40,000 people have
been killed during the 20-month-old uprising, they say.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an
opposition-linked monitor, said war planes were bombing the
Damascus suburbs of Kafar Souseh and Darraya.
If rebels maintain a presence in these areas, they will hold
ground in a continuous arc from the northeast to southwest of
the capital's outer districts.
"Syrian regular forces are trying to control the areas
surrounding the capital and clashed with rebel fighters," the
Observatory said.
The mostly Sunni Muslim rebels battling Assad, who is from
Syria's Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite Islam, have been
making gains across Syria by overrunning military bases and have
been ramping up attacks on Damascus, his seat of power.
Since Thursday, clashes have been reported near the Aqraba
and Babilla districts on the southeastern outskirts of Damascus
which lead to the international airport, effectively closing the
road and leading EgyptAir and Emirates to suspend flights.
Syrian state television quoted a ministry of information
statement saying the Damascus international airport was open on
Saturday and that the road leading to it was safe. Opposition
activists said clashes continued.
Networking experts accuse the government of cutting off the
Internet but Damascus blames "terrorists," a term it uses for
the opposition.
Rights groups have warned the communications drop off is a
precursor to a wider offensive by government forces in the
capital. Syrian security sources and diplomats say the
government intends to block central Damascus from the restive
suburbs.
Rebels and activists said on Saturday there have been
multiple communications problems since the uprising began.
Abu Yazen, an activist from the central city of Homs, said
rebel units had been using satellite phones, radios and Skype to
coordinate with each other.
"There is no Internet or phone service in Syria but it has
not affected our work too much," he told Reuters over Skype.
Activists reported clashes and aerial strikes in the
provinces of Homs, Deir al-Zor, Idlib and in Aleppo where they
said 14 rebels fighters were killed during an assault on an army
base in the town of Khanasser early on Saturday.