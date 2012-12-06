WRAPUP 4-Russia, US talk as Syria events "accelerate on the ground"

* Syria says West whipping up fears over chemical weapons
* Germany approves sending Patriot batteries to Turkey
* Damascus says will not use chemical weapons on own people
* Assad government failing to do its job - Russian lawmaker
By Erika Solomon and David Brunnstrom
BEIRUT/DUBLIN, Dec 6 The two superpowers divided
by Syria's civil war met head to head on Thursday, with signs
emerging that Russia might curb its support for President Bashar
al-Assad and Washington saying events were gathering speed on
the ground.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov in Dublin on the sidelines of a security
conference, at a time when rebel advances have brought the
20-month war to the doorstep of the capital Damascus.
"Events on the ground in Syria are accelerating, and we see
that in many different ways," Clinton said before the meeting.
"The pressure against the regime in and around Damascus seems to
be increasing."
Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N. mediator who convened the meeting,
said the two sides had not made any breakthroughs, but would
seek a "creative" solution to their impasse.
Washington and its allies have long sought the overthrow of
Assad, while Russia has shielded him at the U.N. Security
Council. But comments by an ally of President Vladimir Putin on
Thursday indicated Moscow may be losing patience with Assad.
Western countries and international officials have issued
coordinated warnings in recent days to Assad not to use chemical
weapons. In the latest, the United Nations said
Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon had written to Assad to urge him
not to use poison gas.
U.S. officials say they have seen intelligence indicating
Assad might be more likely to use chemical weapons, although
they have been vague about the nature of the information.
"I think there is no question that we remain very concerned,
very concerned that as the opposition advances, in particular on
Damascus, that the regime might well consider the use of
chemical weapons," Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said.
Syria has not signed an international chemical weapons
treaty banning poison gas, but has repeatedly said that it would
never use such weapons on its own people.
Assad's government said the warnings about chemical arms
were aimed at whipping up an excuse for military intervention.
NATO decided this week to send U.S., German and Dutch batteries
of air-defence missiles to the Turkish border, meaning hundreds
of American and European troops will deploy to Syria's frontier
for the first time since the war began.
"Syria stresses again, for the tenth, the hundredth time,
that if we had such weapons, they would not be used against its
people. We would not commit suicide," Deputy Foreign Minister
Faisal al Maqdad told Lebanon's Al Manar television, the voice
of the pro-Assad Hezbollah movement.
"We fear there is a conspiracy to provide a pretext for any
subsequent interventions in Syria by these countries that are
increasing pressure on Syria."
As darkness fell in the embattled capital, the highway to
Damascus international airport was closed by fighting, witnesses
said. Rebels said they would not storm the airport but would
encircle it to stop flights supplying the army.
Fighting has intensified around the capital in the past
week, prompting Western commentators to speak of an "end-game"
that could soon see Assad toppled soon.
CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING
A senior State Department official said Clinton's meetings
with Lavrov and Brahimi were constructive, and U.S. and Russian
officials would follow it up with another meeting with Brahimi
in coming days, seeking a political transition in Damascus.
Brahimi said: "We have agreed that we must continue to work
together to see how we can find creative ways of bringing this
problem under control and hopefully starting to solve it."
In one of the clearest signs yet that Moscow may be losing
patience with Assad, Interfax news agency quoted the head of
President Putin's party in parliament as saying the Syrian
government was no longer capable of funtioning.
"We have shared and continue to share the opinion that the
existing government in Syria should carry out its functions, but
time has shown that this task is beyond its strength," Vladimir
Vasiliyev said.
Western countries have so far resisted conducting the sort
of intervention in Syria's civil war that saw NATO air strikes
help topple Libya's Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Germany approved the Patriot missile mission to Turkey on
Thursday. NATO says it is a defensive step to prevent cross
border strikes on alliance member Turkey, but Syria fears it
could be a prelude to imposing a no-fly zone over its territory.
AIRPORT BLOCKADE
Rebel spokesman Abu Nidal said the army was pinned down
along the airport highway by nightfall on Thursday by rebel
fighters manoeuvring to mount a blockade. The airport is not
closed but commercial traffic has almost ceased.
"We know that arms have been going to the regime through the
civilian airport," he said. A blockade would be "a good tool to
put more pressure on the regime, which is part of strategy of
trying to drain their strength".
Western powers have shown no enthusiasm for armed
intervention in Syria, preferring economic sanctions, diplomatic
pressure and limited aid to rebel forces, who get most of their
guns and ammunition paid for by sympathetic Arab powers.
Britain said on Thursday it will increase practical support
for the rebels to include training and equipment such as body
armour and night-vision goggles. But they will not get the
anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles they are crying out for.
Exactly what Syria's army has done with suspected chemical
weapons to prompt a surge of Western warnings over the past two
days is not clear. Reports citing Western intelligence and
defence sources are vague and inconsistent.
Clinton said on Wednesday Washington was concerned both
about the possible use of chemical arms by "an increasingly
desperate" Assad, and about the government losing control of
such weapons to armed extremists - which could include rebels.
While Western countries support the rebel aim of toppling
Assad, they are also uncomfortable with some rebel groups, which
espouse radical Sunni Islamist views.
U.S. officials said the Obama administration was considering
blacklisting Jabhat al-Nusra, an influential rebel group accused
by other rebels of indiscriminate tactics that has advocated an
Islamic state in Syria and is suspected of ties to al Qaeda.
An explosion at the Damascus headquarters of the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent killed at least one person on Thursday, Syrian
state television said. It blamed "terrorists from al Qaeda" - a
term the government often employs to refer to rebel forces.
State news said a "terrorist" bomb exploded near a bakery in
the Damascus suburb of Mezze 86, a district where many military
families live and which has a large population of Alawites, the
same sect as the President.
Opposition activists said army artillery pummelled several
eastern suburbs of Damascus, where the rebels are dominant.
Suburbs have been cut off for weeks from water and electricity,
rebels say, accusing the government of collective punishment.
Residents of the cosmopolitan capital - until now largely
spared the ravages of a war concentrated in the provinces and
other cities - speak of a city under siege, with the sound of
shelling becoming a constant backdrop.
Fighting was reported on Thursday in the rural outskirts of
Damascus and in many parts of the country. A crucial supply line
for the army, the Damascus-Aleppo road, was hit by clashes.
Rebels say they have also surrounded an air base 4 km (2-1/2
miles) from the centre of Damascus, a fresh sign the battle is
closing in on the Syrian capital. Maqdad denied that: "What is
sad is that foreign countries believe these repeated rumours."
Rebel and state claims about the military situation cannot
be verified independently.