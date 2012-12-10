WRAPUP 1-Syria rebels hope arms will flow to new fighter command

* Commanders need anti-armour and anti-aircraft weapons
* Germany expelled four Syrian embassy staff
* Youth decapitates Alawite officer - amateur video
* Syria's economy to shrink by 20 percent - finance group
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Dec 10 Syrian rebels expect greater
military help from Gulf Arab states after they announced a new
command structure which aims finally to unite President Bashar
al-Assad's armed opponents, rebel commanders said on Monday.
Rebel fighters have made gains across the country in the
last month, seizing military bases and taking on Assad's
better-armed forces on the fringes of his powerbase in Damascus.
Activists said fighting raged on Monday in southern Damascus
near the international airport and reported clashes in the
northern Damascus districts of Rukneddine and Salhiyeh - the
heaviest there since the uprising began 20 months ago.
Despite using more effective battlefield tactics and
acquiring more arms, the mainly Sunni Muslim fighters have so
far lacked the firepower to deliver a decisive blow to Assad,
from the Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite Islam.
Abu Moaz al-Agha, a leader and spokesman of the powerful
Gathering of Ansar al Islam which includes many Islamist rebel
brigades, said the new, Islamist-dominated military command
elected in Turkey over the weekend could change that.
"What we need now is the heavy weapons and we expect to get
them after the formation of this. The anti-armour and
anti-aircraft weapons are what we are expecting," he told
Reuters by Skype from Turkey before heading to the Gulf.
"The Qataris and the Saudis gave us positive promises. We
will see what will happen," he said, adding that officials from
Western countries, who also attended the meeting in Turkey, had
not mentioned arming the rebels but talked about "sending aid".
At least 40,000 people have been killed in Syria's uprising,
which started with street protests which were met with gunfire
by Assad's security forces, and spiralled into the most enduring
and destructive of the Arab uprisings.
Stalemate between major powers, particularly the United
States and Russia, has paralysed the wider international
response to the violence, leaving regional Sunni Muslim states
such as Turkey and the Gulf Arab countries helping the rebels
and Shi'ite Iran providing support to Assad.
Washington and Moscow sent their deputy foreign ministers to
talks with international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi on Sunday, but a
statement after the meeting showed little sign of breakthrough,
although they agreed a political solution was possible in Syria.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle announced on
Monday that four Syrian embassy staff were expelled from Berlin,
to send a "clear message that (Germany is) reducing relations
with the Assad regime to an absolute minimum".
"REAL HOPES"
The new rebel command brings together most existing rebel
entities including brigades which formed an Islamist front two
months ago and "provincial military councils" which operated
under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army.
A commander in an Islamist brigade in the northern province
of Aleppo, which also had a strong presence in the new body,
said it would ensure proper supervision of weapons supplies.
"This time people have real hopes. We believe that weapons
will be delivered," he said. "One of the main reasons for the
formation of this body is so that thefts (of weapons) are
controlled, and each one will get their rights and put the
control in the hands of those inside and not outside Syria."
Rebels of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, one of the most
efficient fighters in Syria, are not part of the new body.
"They have their own leaders and their own structure, they
fight side by side with the Free Syrian Army. We have only seen
good things from them and they are good fighters," said Abdul
Jabbar al-Oqaidi, a senior commander in the new group.
Activists said rebels strengthened their hold on Monday over
a military base in the Sheikh Suleiman region of Aleppo, Syria's
biggest city, which they overran a day earlier.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors
violence across the country, said rebel fighters had been trying
to seize the site for two weeks, after they captured a special
forces base in the region last month.
The group also reported clashes in northern Damascus, where
residents said parents rushed to pick up children early from
school. One elementary school bus had only three students in it
- one of them told the bus supervisor that all the others were
collected early by their parents.
At a nearby girls' high school, the headmistress was trying
to dissuade a mother from pulling out her 16-year-old daughter
before the day's end. "If we keep letting parents pick up their
kids anytime something happens, they'll be in a constant state
of panic," she said.
The mother tried to explain that even though she was trying
to keep a calm household, her husband was "really freaking out
when we heard gunshots in our own street" earlier today.
In another sign of the sectarian and violent nature of the
conflict, a video which activists said was filmed in the central
city of Homs showed what appeared to be a youth with a long
knife decapitating a man, identified as an Alawite officer. It
was not possible to verify the video.
SHRINKING ECONOMY
A global finance association said on Monday that the
combined impact of civil war and international sanctions will
shrink Syria's economy by a fifth in this year. Syria's entire
foreign reserves could also be spent by the end of 2013, the
Institute for International Finance said.
Since the revolt started in March 2011, inflation has risen
to 40 percent and the Syrian pound's official exchange rate
against the dollar has fallen by 51 percent, the IIF said.
As well as financing the war, Assad's government has spent
billions of dollars of hard currency reserves on wages, fuel
subsidies and propping up the pound, bankers in Damascus say.
International measures to pressure Assad to step down have
also affected the economy. "The sanctions by the Arab League
introduced in late 2011 and the September 2011 U.S. and EU
sanctions have meant more economic hardships," said Garbis
Iradian, IIF deputy director of the Africa and Middle East.