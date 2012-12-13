WRAPUP 4-Russia says Syrian rebels might win

* Rebel victory "can't be ruled out" - Bogdanov
By Steve Gutterman and Oliver Holmes
MOSCOW/BEIRUT Dec 13 Syrian rebels are gaining
ground and might win, Russia's Middle East envoy said on
Thursday, in the starkest such admission from a major ally of
President Bashar al-Assad as the 20-month-old civil war closes
in on Damascus.
Moscow was "finally waking up to reality", the United States
said and it called on Russia to withdraw all support for Assad,
who NATO and the rebels' new political leader forecast was
heading for collapse.
"One must look the facts in the face," Russia's state-run
RIA quoted Mikhail Bogdanov as saying. "Unfortunately, the
victory of the Syrian opposition cannot be ruled out."
Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister and the Kremlin's
special envoy for Middle East affairs, said the Syrian
government was "losing control of more and more territory" and
Moscow was preparing to evacuate Russian citizens if necessary.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland
said: "We want to commend the Russian government for finally
waking up to the reality and acknowledging that the regime's
days are numbered.
"The question now is, will the Russian government join those
of us in the international community who are working with the
opposition to try to have a smooth democratic transition?"
Syria has relied on war planes and helicopters to bombard
rebel districts but Damascus denied accusations by U.S. and NATO
officials that it had fired Scud missiles in recent days.
The foreign ministry said the long-range missiles were not
used against "terrorist groups," a term it uses for the rebels,
who now hold an almost continuous arc of territory from the east
to the southwest of Damascus.
The head of NATO said he thought Assad's government was
nearing collapse and the new leader of Syria's opposition told
Reuters the people of Syria no longer needed international
forces to protect them.
"The horrific conditions which the Syrian people endured
prompted them to call on the international community for
military intervention at various times," said Mouaz al-Khatib, a
preacher who heads Syria's National Coalition.
"Now the Syrian people have nothing to lose. They handled
their problems by themselves. They no longer need international
forces to protect them," he added in the interview on Wednesday
night, accusing the international community of slumbering while
Syrians were killed.
He did not specify whether by intervention he meant a no-fly
zone that rebels have been demanding for month, a ground
invasion - which the opposition has warned against - or arms.
He said the opposition would consider any proposal from
Assad to surrender power and leave the country, but would not
give any assurances until it saw a firm proposal.
In the latest blow to the government, a car bomb killed at
least 16 men, women and children in Qatana, a town about 25 km
(15 miles) southwest of Damascus where many soldiers live,
activists and state media said.
The explosion occurred in a residential area for soldiers in
Qatana, which is near several army bases, said Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
He put the death toll as 17, including seven children and
two women. State news agency SANA said 16 people had died.
State television showed soldiers walking by a partly
collapsed building, with rubble and twisted metal on the road.
The pro-government Al-Ikhbariya TV said a second car bomb in
the Damascus suburb of al-Jadideh killed eight, most of them
women and children.
Apart from gaining territory in the outskirts of Damascus in
recent weeks, rebels have also made hit-and-run attacks or set
off bombs within the capital, often targeting state security
buildings or areas seen as loyal to Assad, such as Jaramana,
where twin bombs killed 34 people in November.
The Pakistani Foreign Office said security concerns had
prompted it to withdraw the ambassador and all Pakistani staff
from the embassy in the central suburb of East Mezzeh, a couple
miles from the Interior Ministry.
BACK TO THE WALL
With his back to the wall, Assad was reported to be turning
ever deadlier weapons on his adversaries.
"I think the regime in Damascus is approaching collapse,"
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday.
Human Rights Watch said some populated areas had been hit by
incendiary bombs, containing flammable materials such as napalm,
thermite or white phosphorous, which can set fire to buildings
or cause severe burns and respiratory damage.
The British-based Syrian Observatory said war planes were
bombing rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus on Thursday and
artillery was hitting Daraya and Moadamiyeh, southwestern areas
near the centre where rebels have been fighting for a foothold.
At least 40,000 people have been killed in Syria's uprising,
which started in March 2011 with street protests which were met
with gunfire by Assad's security forces, and which spiralled
into the most enduring and destructive of the Arab revolts.
The United States, European powers and Arab states bestowed
their official blessing on Syria's newly-formed opposition
coalition on Wednesday, despite increasing signs of Western
unease at the rise of militant Islamists in the rebel ranks.
Western nations at "Friends of Syria" talks in Marrakech,
Morocco rallied around a new opposition National Coalition
formed last month under moderate Islamist cleric al-Khatib.
Russia, which along with China has blocked any U.N. Security
Council measures against Assad, criticised Washington's decision
to grant the coalition formal recognition, saying it appeared to
have abandoned any effort to reach a political solution.
Bogdanov's remarks were the clearest sign yet that Russia is
preparing for the possible defeat of Assad's government.
"We are dealing with issues of preparations for an
evacuation. We have mobilisation plans and are clarifying where
our citizens are located," Bogdanov said.
The fall of Damascus to the rebels was not a prospect Moscow
relished: "The fighting will become even more intense and
(Syria) will lose tens of thousands and, perhaps, hundreds of
thousands of civilians," Bogdanov told Russia Today television.
"If such a price for the removal of the president seems
acceptable to you, what can we do? We, of course, consider it
absolutely unacceptable."
Nuland said Russia should now back away from Assad: "They
can withdraw any residual support for the Assad regime, whether
it is material support (or) financial support," she said.
"They can also help us to identify people who might be
willing inside of Syria to work on a transitional structure."
A British Foreign Office spokesperson said the Russian
position remained largely unchanged but the situation on the
ground gave Moscow an interest in finding an agreed solution,
even if the chances of such a solution remained slim.
"If Russia's position on Syria had been a brick wall, it is
now a brick wall with a crack in it," the spokesperson said.