WRAPUP 1-NATO says Syrian Scuds hit "near" Turkey

* Rockets landing near Turkey "worrisome", NATO says
* Syria denies firing long-range missiles
* Fist fights in bread lines as shortages spread
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Dec 15 NATO accused Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces of firing Scud missiles that landed
near to the Turkish border, in explaining why it was sending
anti-missile batteries and troops to the bloc's frontier.
The Syrian government, which finds itself under attack from
rebels in the capital Damascus and by a diplomatic alliance of
Arab and Western powers, denies firing such long-range,
Soviet-built rockets and had no immediate comment on the latest
charge.
Admiral James Stavridis, the American who is NATO's military
commander, wrote in a blog on Friday: "Over the past few days, a
handful of Scud missiles were launched inside Syria, directed by
the regime against opposition targets. Several landed fairly
close to the Turkish border, which is very worrisome."
It was not clear how close they came. NATO member Turkey,
once friendly toward Assad but now among the main allies of the
rebels, has complained of occasional bullets and artillery fire,
some of which has been fatal, for many months. It sought the
installation of missile defences on its border some weeks ago.
"Syria is clearly a chaotic and dangerous situation; but we
have an absolute obligation to defend the borders of the
alliance from any threat emanating from that troubled state,"
Stavridis wrote.
Batteries of U.S.-made Patriot missiles, designed to shoot
down the likes of the Scuds popularly associated with Iraq's
wars under Saddam Hussein in the 1990s, are about to be deployed
by the U.S., German and Dutch armies, each of which is sending
up to 400 troops to operate and protect the rocket systems.
The Syrian government has accused Western powers of backing
what it portrays as a Sunni Islamist "terrorist" attack on it
and says Washington and Europe have publicly voiced concerns of
late that Assad's forces might resort to chemical weapons solely
as a pretext for preparing a possible military intervention.
In contrast to NATO's air campaign in support of Libya's
successful revolt last year against Muammar Gaddafi, Western
powers have fought shy of intervention in Syria. They have cited
the greater size and ethnic and religious complexity of a major
Arab state at the heart of the Middle East - but have also
lacked U.N. approval due to Russia's support for Assad.
Moscow reacted angrily on Friday to the way U.S. officials
seized on comments by a top Kremlin envoy for the Middle East as
evidence that Russia was giving up on Assad. Comments by Mikhail
Bogdanov on Thursday in which he conceded Assad might be ousted
did not reflect a change in policy, the Foreign Ministry said.
Assad's diplomatic isolation remains acute, however, as Arab
and Western powers this week recognised a new, united coalition
of opposition groups as Syria's legitimate leadership. Large
parts of the country are no longer under the government's
control and fighting has been raging around Damascus itself.
European Union leaders who met in Brussels on Friday said
all options were on the table to support the Syrian opposition,
raising the possibility that non-lethal military equipment or
even arms could eventually be supplied.
In their strongest statement of support for the Syrian
opposition since the uprising began 20 months ago, EU leaders
instructed their foreign ministers to assess all possibilities
to increase the pressure on Assad.
With rebels edging into the capital, a senior NATO official
said that Assad is likely to fall and the Western military
alliance should make plans to protect against the threat of his
chemical arsenal falling into the wrong hands.
HUNGER SPREADS
Desperation for food is growing in parts of Syria and
residents of the northern city of Aleppo say fist fights and
dashes across the civil war front lines have become part of the
daily struggle to secure a loaf of bread.
"I went out yesterday and could not get any bread. If only
the problem was just lack of food - there is also a huge
shortage of fuel, which the bakeries need to run," said Ahmed, a
resident of the battle-scarred Salaheddine district.
He said people get into fist fights over flour and rebels
regularly have to break up fights by firing into the air.
The World Food Programme (WFP) says as many as a million
people may go hungry this winter, as worsening security
conditions make it harder to reach conflict zones.
Forty thousand people have now been killed in the most
enduring and destructive of the Arab revolts. The government
severely limits press and humanitarian access to the country.
U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said on Friday the
United Nations is committed to maintaining aid operations in
Syria.
"NOTHING OFF THE TABLE"
At the EU summit, Britain's David Cameron pushed for an
early review of the arms embargo against Syria to possibly open
the way to supply equipment to rebels in the coming months.
Germany and others were more reluctant and blocked any quick
move. But there was widespread agreement that whatever action
can be taken under current legislation should be pursued, and
the arms embargo would still be reviewed at a later stage.
"I want a very clear message to go to President Assad that
nothing is off the table," Cameron told reporters at the end of
a two-day summit. "I want us to work with the opposition ... so
that we can see the speediest possible transition in Syria.
"There is no single simple answer, but inaction and
indifference are not options."
Among factors holding Western powers back from arming the
rebels is the presence in their ranks of anti-Western Islamist
radicals. Following a U.S. decision this week to blacklist one
such group, Jabhat al-Nusra, a "terrorist" group, thousands of
Syrians demonstrated on Friday against ostracising the movement.
The latest, weekly Friday protests in rebel-held areas were
held under the slogan: "The only terrorism in Syria is Assad's".
Inspired by Arab uprisings across the region, Syrian
protesters were met with gunfire by Assad's security forces in
March 2011. Armed revolt overtook the movement, which has become
increasingly sectarian - waged by majority Sunni Muslims against
forces loyal to Assad, who is from the minority Alawite sect, an
offshoot of the Shi'ite Islam practised in Assad's ally Iran.
A video posted on the Internet showed dozens of Sunni rebels
dressed in camouflage gear congratulating and kissing each other
outside a burning Shi'ite shrine.
A fighter holding a rifle said the group was destroying the
"dens of the Shi'ites". Reuters could not independently verify
the video, which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday and purports
to be filmed in the northern town of Jisr al-Shughur.