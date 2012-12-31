WRAPUP 1-Assad's forces battle to retake Damascus suburb

* Daraya suburb used by rebels to hit gov't targets
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Dec 31 Elite Syrian government troops
backed by tanks battled on Monday to recapture a strategic
Damascus suburb from rebels who have advanced within striking
distance of the centre of Syria's capital.
Five people, including a child, died from army rocket fire
that hit the Daraya suburb during the fighting, opposition
activists said. Daraya is part of a semi-circle of Sunni Muslim
suburbs south of the capital that have been at the forefront of
the 21-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.
"This is the biggest attack on Daraya in two months. An
armoured column is trying to advance but it is being held (back)
by the Free Syrian Army," said Abu Kinan, an opposition activist
in the area, referring to a rebel group.
Clashes were also reported near the airport in Aleppo,
Syria's largest city, which is in the north. Insurgents have
made that airport a target in the hope of limiting government
access to Aleppo, which is largely under rebel control.
Rebels have taken much of the north and east of Syria over
the past six months, but government forces still hold most of
the densely populated southwest around the capital, the main
north-south highway and the Mediterranean coast.
Government forces scored a victory on Saturday, pushing
rebels out of Deir Baalbeh, a district in Homs, an important
central city that straddles the highway linking Damascus with
the north and the Mediterranean.
Some opposition activists have said scores or even hundreds
of people were executed in Deir Baalbeh by troops that seized it
after several days of fighting. However, reports of killings
there on a large scale could not be verified.
More than 45,000 people are estimated to have been killed in
the 21-month war, the longest and deadliest of the revolts that
began throughout the Arab world two years ago. Mainly Sunni
Muslim rebels are fighting to topple Assad, a member of the
Alawite minority sect whose family has ruled Syria since his
father seized power 42 years ago in a coup.
The opposition refuses to hold peace talks unless Assad
relinquishes power, and military successes over the last six
months have reinforced its belief it can drive him out by force.
However, government troops still heavily outgun the fighters
and maintain air bases scattered across the country.
The Damascus suburbs have become one of the major fronts of
the war, with the rebels hoping to finally bring their uprising
to the capital, heart of Assad's power.
Activist Abu Kinan said that tens of thousands of civilians
had fled Daraya during weeks of government assault on the
suburb, but that 5,000 remained, along with hundreds of rebels.
Daraya is located near the main southern highway connecting
Damascus to the Jordanian border 85 km (50 miles) to the south.
Activists said Republican Guard forces are trying to push
back rebels who have been slowly advancing from the outskirts of
Damascus to within striking distance of government targets and
central districts inhabited by Assad's Alawite minority sect.
Assad's forces have mostly relied on aerial and artillery
bombardment, rather than infantry. Rebels have been able take
outlying towns and have clashed with government troops near
Damascus International Airport, halting flights by foreign
airlines.
Another activist in Damascus with links to rebels, who did
not want to be named, said Daraya has been a firing position for
rebels using mortars and homemade rockets. From it, they have
been able to hit a huge presidential complex located on a
hilltop overlooking Damascus and target pro-Assad shabbiha
militia in an Alawite enclave nearby known as Mezze 86.
"So far they have missed the palace but they are getting
better. I think the regime has realised that it no longer can
afford to have such a threat so close by, but it has failed to
overrun Daraya before," he said.
"HELL OR THE POLITICAL PROCESS"
The opposition is backed by most Western and Arab states,
while Assad has enjoyed the diplomatic protection of Moscow,
which sells arms to his government and maintains a naval base in
one of his ports.
Western countries have been searching for signs that Moscow
is lifting its protection of Assad, hoping that would bring him
down much as Russia's withdrawal of support heralded the fall of
Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic 12 years ago.
Moscow said on Saturday that it has no power to make Assad
leave office, and accused the rebels of prolonging the bloodshed
by refusing to negotiate with him.
U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi has called on outside powers to
push all sides to talk, arguing that Syria faces a choice of
"hell or the political process".
Brahimi is touting a peace plan agreed to in principle by
international powers six months ago, but the plan does not
explicitly call for Assad to be excluded from power, which the
opposition regards as a precondition to any talks.
The opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said that rebels clashed with government troops near Aleppo's
international airport. Rami Abdelrahman, the British-based
Observatory's director, told Reuters by phone that fighting
flared on Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.
He said no flights were departing or arriving from the
airport. Syria's state airline cancelled at least one flight
there over the weekend.
Nevertheless, the government's seizure of Deir Baalbeh in
Homs is a reminder that its forces are still capable of
recapturing territory from the lightly armed rebels. Syria's
state news agency SANA said government forces seized a large
cache of weapons and ammunition after capturing the district.