Syrian army rockets rebellious Damascus district

* Syrian deputy foreign minister in Iran to ensure support
* Journalist with pro-government TV dies after attack
By Peter Graff
BEIRUT, Jan 5 The Syrian army fired rockets at a
Damascus district on Saturday, trying to drive out insurgents
fighting their way closer to the seat of President Bashar
al-Assad's power.
As fighting that has killed 60,000 persists in the 21-month
uprising turned civil war, Syria's deputy foreign minister
visited Iran on Saturday, seeking to maintain the support of
Assad's main regional ally.
Iran's Fars news agency said Faisal al-Makdad would meet
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and other Iranian officials.
Government forces fired rockets at Jobar, a Sunni enclave
close to the centre of Damascus, a day after bombarding Daraya,
a suburb in the east and part of a crescent of rebel-held areas
on the outskirts, said Housam, an activist in the capital.
"The shelling began in the early hours of the morning, it
has intensified since 11 a.m., and now it has become really
heavy. Yesterday it was Daraya and today Jobar is the hottest
spot in Damascus," he said by Skype.
Western countries have so far shown no appetite for military
engagement in Syria of the sort that helped oust Libya's Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011, but NATO is sending U.S. and European Patriot
surface-to-air missile batteries to the Turkish-Syrian border.
The United States military said U.S. troops and equipment
began arriving in Turkey on Friday for the deployment. Germany
and the Netherlands are also sending Patriot batteries, which
will take weeks to deploy fully.
Turkey and NATO say the missiles are a safeguard to protect
southern Turkey from possible Syrian missile strikes. Syria and
allies Russia and Iran say they could presage eventual military
action by the Western alliance.
Syria's war, the longest and deadliest of the conflicts that
arose out of popular uprisings in Arab countries over the past
two years, has killed at least 60,000 people, according to a
United Nations tally released in recent days.
The war pits rebels, mainly drawn from the Sunni Muslim
majority, against Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite
minority sect, whose family has ruled Syria since his father
seized power in a coup 42 years ago.
Syria's SANA state news agency said a journalist, Suheil
al-Ali from pro-government Addouniya TV, had died of wounds
sustained in an attack by terrorists, the term government media
use to refer to rebels. Syria was by far the most dangerous
country for journalists last year, with 28 killed.
The opposition-linked Syrian Observatory for Human Rights,
which monitors the conflict from Britain through a network of
activists on the ground, reported fighting and shelling on
Saturday near Damascus, in the eastern Euphrates river town of
Deir al-Zoor and near the central city of Hama.
Rebels have made big advances in the past six months,
seizing swathes of territory in the north and east and an arc of
suburbs on the outskirts of Damascus. However, their control
over areas they hold is limited by Assad's air power.
Assad's forces still control most of the densely populated
southwest around the capital, the Mediterranean coast, the main
north-south highway and military bases across the country from
which aircraft are able to strike at rebel-held areas.
The rebels appear to have failed so far to seize a northern
air base at Taftanaz after an assault in recent days; the base
is still in government hands and Observatory chief Rami
Abdelrahman said it had been quiet since Friday.
Video posted by opposition activists on the Internet on
Saturday showed the corpses of men, some of which had been
mutilated. It was impossible to verify the provenance of the
video or the identities of the victims. Both sides in the
conflict have been accused of carrying out atrocities. The
United Nations says government forces have been more culpable.