WRAPUP 3-U.N. envoy says Assad can't be in Syrian transition

* Assad's speech was "uncompromising" - Brahimi
* Syrians "think 40 years of family rule a bit too long"
* Brahimi says Geneva plan remains basis for solution
By Tom Perry and Erika Solomon
CAIRO/BEIRUT, Jan 9 The U.N. peace envoy for
Syria said on Wednesday that Bashar al-Assad could have no place
in a transitional government to end civil war, the closest he
has come to calling directly for the embattled president to
quit.
A peace plan agreed by major powers in Geneva last year
envisages an interim administration. "Surely he would not be a
member of that government," U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi told
Reuters in an interview in Cairo.
He reiterated that the Geneva plan remained "the base for a
solution in Syria", ravaged by a war the United Nations says has
already killed 60,000 people.
"There is no military solution," he said. "The solution
shouldn't wait until 2014. It should be in 2013."
He described a speech by Assad this week as
"uncompromising", saying he had "narrowed his initiative by
excluding some parties" from his own peace proposals.
Assad's speech offered no concessions and included a vow
never to talk to foes he branded terrorists and Western puppets.
Brahimi urged all parties to compromise for the sake of the
victims of the conflict. "I say to the Syrians - be they
fighters, or the president or officials - that any concession is
not a loss in order that this situation ends."
Brahimi said he would travel to Geneva on Thursday for a
meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, whose
governments back different sides in the war.
He said the opposition and Assad had to accept the Geneva
plan and implement it. "Of course this requires ceasing fire,"
he said.
40 YEARS "TOO LONG"
"In Syria, in particular, I think that what people are
saying is that a family ruling for 40 years is a little bit too
long," Brahimi told Britain's BBC in an earlier interview.
His comments were welcomed by the opposition, which has long
been angered by the U.N. mediator's refusal to take a firm
position on excluding a future role for Assad.
"The statement of Lakhdar Brahimi has been long awaited,"
the opposition National Coalition's representative to Britain,
Walid Saffour, told Reuters.
"He hasn't criticised Bashar al-Assad before, but now, after
he despaired of Assad after his Sunday speech, he had no other
alternative than to say to the world that this rule is a family
rule, and more than 40 years is enough."
A U.S. spokeswoman said of Brahimi's remarks: "We obviously
weren't surprised, based on what we've been hearing from him,
that he was willing to say that in public."
Assad has ruled since 2000, taking over from his father
Hafez, who seized power in a 1970 coup.
Brahimi told the BBC that Assad had told him he wanted to
run for re-election in 2014. Brahimi said the crisis needed to
be resolved by the end of 2013 "or there will be no Syria".
After three days of silence following Assad's speech, Moscow
finally offered its support on Wednesday. Assad's proposals
"affirmed the readiness for the launch of an inter-Syrian
dialogue and for reforming the country on the basis of Syrian
sovereignty", the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Western countries have been searching for signs of a
weakening of Moscow's support for Assad, hoping this could
finally prise him from power in the same way that Russian
withdrawal of backing for Slobodan Milosevic heralded the
Serbian leader's downfall in 2000.
Syria's state news agency SANA said Assad's new peace plan
had been sent to the United Nations and was in line with
Brahimi's plan.
Damascus did not immediately comment on Brahimi's remarks.
Some opposition supporters were wary of Brahimi's apparent
change of tone. Col. Abdeljabbar Oqeidi, a rebel leader in
northern Syria, said he had not heard Brahimi's full remarks but
it sounded as if his words were positive.
"Any initiative that doesn't require the entire regime to go
and be put on trial will not be enough. We won't negotiate with
that criminal or his gangs," he said by telephone.
Rebel fighter Abu Faisal, reached on Skype with the sound of
exploding rockets in the background, laughed after hearing that
Brahimi believed Syrians had had enough of the ruling family.
"This is a new discovery after two years? Maybe we should
worship him now."
WINTER STORM
On the ground in Syria there was no let-up in fighting,
despite four straight days of relentless rain, wind, hail and
snowfall that weather officials in neighbouring Lebanon and
Israel have called the worst winter storm for 20 years.
Rebels made a new push to seize a government air base in
Taftanaz in the north of the country, which they failed to take
in a three-day offensive last week.
After six months of advances, the rebels now control swathes
of the north and east of the country, as well as a crescent of
suburbs on the outskirts of Damascus.
The government still has firm control of most of the densely
populated southwest, the main north-south highway, the
Mediterranean coast and military bases around the country from
which its planes and helicopters can attack with impunity.
The extreme weather has raised concern for the 600,000
refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries, for displaced
people within Syria and for civilians, especially in rebel-held
areas where fuel and food are growing scarce.
Opposition activists say dozens of people have died because
of the storm in Syria. The weather claimed at least 17 lives in
Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Civilians were sheltering in caves and under plastic sheets
among abandoned Byzantine ruins known as the Dead Cities, said
Fadi Yasin, an activist in northwest Idlib province.
Residents in mainly rebel-held Aleppo were burning furniture
and doors to stay warm, said Michal Przedalicki, an aid worker
from the Czech charity People in Need working in northern Syria.
"Unfortunately, I think it is quite likely that people will
die from the severe weather conditions. Already people have not
been eating enough for several months, and that exposes their
bodies to more disease and infection."
In Damascus, rebels freed 48 Iranian captives they had been
holding since August in return for the government releasing more
than 2,000 prisoners. The Iranians arrived at a hotel in central
Damascus.