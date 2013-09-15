WRAPUP 1-Assad's forces on attack after U.S.-Russia arms deal

* Assad's forces bombard rebel districts after deal
* No official comment from Syria government
* U.S. and Russia patch up feud with disarmament deal
* Differences remain over Obama's threat to use force
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 15 Syrian warplanes and artillery
bombarded rebel suburbs of the capital on Sunday after the
United States agreed to call off military action in a deal with
Russia to remove President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons.
President Barack Obama said he may still launch U.S. strikes
if Damascus fails to follow a nine-month U.N. disarmament plan
drawn up by Washington and Assad's ally Moscow. But a reluctance
among U.S. voters and Western allies to engage in a new Middle
East war, and Russian opposition, has put any attacks on hold.
Syrian rebels, calling the international focus on poison gas
a sideshow, dismissed talk the arms pact might herald peace
talks and said Assad had stepped up an offensive with ordinary
weaponry now that the threat of U.S. air strikes had receded.
International responses to Saturday's accord were guarded.
Western governments, wary of Assad and familiar with the years
frustrated U.N. weapons inspectors spent in Saddam Hussein's
Iraq, noted the huge technical difficulties in destroying one of
the world's biggest chemical arsenals in the midst of civil war.
Assad's key sponsor Iran hailed a U.S. retreat from
"extremist behaviour" and welcomed its "rationality". Israel,
worried that U.S. leniency toward Assad may encourage Tehran to
develop nuclear arms, said the deal would be judged on results.
China, which like Russia opposes U.S. readiness to use force
in other sovereign states, was glad of the renewed role for the
United Nations Security Council, where Beijing too has a veto.
The Syrian government has formally told the United Nations
it will adhere to a treaty banning chemical weapons but made no
comment in the day since U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov patched over bitter
differences between Washington and Moscow to set a framework for
the United Nations to remove Assad's banned arsenal by mid-2014.
BOMBARDMENTS
Air strikes, shelling and infantry attacks on suburbs of
Damascus through Sunday morning offered evidence in support of
opinions from both Assad's Syrian opponents and supporters that
he is again taking the fight to rebels after a lull following
the Aug. 21 gas attack that provoked the threat of U.S. action.
"It's a clever proposal from Russia to prevent the attacks,"
one Assad supporter told Reuters from the port of Tartous, site
of a Russian naval base. "Russia will give us new weapons that
are better than chemical weapons," he added. "We are strong
enough to save our power and fight the terrorists."
An opposition activist in Damascus echoed disappointment
among rebel leaders: "Helping Syrians would mean stopping the
bloodshed," he said. Poison gas is estimated to have killed only
hundreds of the more than 100,000 dead in a war that has also
forced a third of the population to flee their homes since 2011.
The deal, suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin,
resolved a dilemma for Obama, who found Congress unwilling to
back the military response he prepared following the release of
sarin gas in rebel suburbs of Damascus. Obama blames Assad for
some 1,400 dead civilians; Assad and Putin accuse the rebels.
Russia says it is not specifically supporting Assad - though
it has provided much of his weaponry in the past. Its concern,
it says, is to prevent Assad's Western and Arab enemies from
imposing their will on Syria. And Moscow, like Assad, highlights
the role of al Qaeda-linked Islamists among the rebel forces.
Their presence, and divisions among Assad's opponents in a
war that has inflamed sectarian passions across the region, have
tempered Western support for the rebels. Al Qaeda leader Ayman
al-Zawahri urged followers not to work with other Syrian rebels.
The opposition Syrian National Coalition elected a moderate
Islamist on Saturday as prime minister of an exile government -
a move some members said was opposed by Western powers who want
to see an international peace conference bring the warring sides
together to produce a compromise transitional administration.
Previous attempts to revive peace efforts begun last year at
Geneva have foundered on the bitter hostilities among Syrians.
SCHEDULE
Assad has just a week to begin complying with the
U.S.-Russian deal by handing over a full account of his chemical
arsenal. He must allow U.N.-backed inspectors from the
Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) to complete their initial on-site checks by November.
Under the Geneva pact, the United States and Russia will
back a U.N. enforcement mechanism. But its terms are not yet
set. Russia is unlikely to support the military option that
Obama said he was still ready to use: "If diplomacy fails, the
United States remains prepared to act," he said on Saturday.
The Pentagon said its forces were still poised to strike.
Assad told Russian state television last week that his
cooperation was dependent on an end to such threats and U.S.
support for rebel fighters. It seems likely that Moscow can
prevail on him to comply, at least initially, with a deal in
which Putin has invested no little personal prestige.
While Lavrov stressed in Geneva that the pact did not
include any automatic use of force in the event of Syria's
failure to comply, Western leaders said only the credible
prospect of being bombed had persuaded Assad to agree to give up
weaponry which he had long denied ever having, let along using.
"It would have been impossible to obtain if there hadn't
been a stick," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in
Beijing. Paris had offered Obama military support against Assad.
Fabius cautioned: "This agreement is not the be all and end
all. We're very cautious about it. There is all the rest that
has to be solved and there must be a political solution."
Where such a political solution may come from is unclear.
Kerry and Lavrov plan to meet the U.N. envoy on Syria at the
end of the month to review progress toward peace talks. Lavrov
spoke of an international peace conference as early as October.
ASSAD "REWARDED"
Fighting on the ground in a country divided between rebel
and government forces shows little sign of slowing its descent
into atrocity, with 1,000 people dying in any typical week.
Analyst Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Doha Center wrote in
the Atlantic magazine: "If anything, Assad finds himself in a
stronger position. Now, he can get away with nearly anything -
as long as he sticks to using good old conventional weapons.
"Assad is effectively being rewarded for the use of chemical
weapons," Hamid added. "He has managed to remove the threat of
U.S. military action while giving very little up in return."
There was heavy fighting overnight in Jobar, a rebel-held
area just east of downtown Damascus, opposition activists from
the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.
Residents counted three air strikes on neighbouring Barzeh and
there were clashes in other parts of the metropolis, too.
In the government-held centre, however, schools reopened on
Sunday after the summer break and traffic was heavy - further
signs the authorities see the U.S. threat has passed for now.
Lavrov and Kerry, whose personal rapport played a part in
breaking some of the Cold War-era ice that has chilled relations
between the world's two biggest military powers, both welcomed
their agreement as a victory for diplomacy.
But Kerry warned it would not be easy: "The implementation
of this framework, which will require the vigilance and the
investment of the international community, and full
accountability of the Assad regime, presents a hard road ahead."
Having taken the surprise decision two weeks ago to seek
congressional approval for, Obama faced a dilemma when lawmakers
bridled - citing doubts about the rebel cause and wariness of
new entanglements after wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those who back intervention blasted the deal with Moscow.
Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, Republican
opponents of the Democrat Obama said it would give Assad months
to "delay and deceive".
They added in a statement: "It requires a wilful suspension
of disbelief to see this agreement as anything other than the
start of a diplomatic blind alley, and the Obama administration
is being led into it by Bashar Assad and Vladimir Putin."
SANCTIONS
The agreement states that a U.N. Security Council resolution
should allow for regular assessments of Syria's behaviour and
"in the event of non-compliance ... the UN Security Council
should impose measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter".
Chapter VII can include force but can be limited to other
kinds of sanction. Lavrov said: "There is nothing said about the
use of force and not about any automatic sanctions."
Senior Kerry aides involved in the talks said that the
United States and Russia agreed that Syria has 1,000 tonnes of
chemical agents, including nerve gas sarin and mustard gas - one
of the world's largest stockpiles of such material.
But the officials said there was no agreement on how many
sites must be inspected. Washington thinks it is at least 45.
One U.S. official called the task "daunting to say the
least". Another noted there were "targets ... not a deadline".
The weapons are likely to be removed through a combination
of destroying them in Syria and shipping some for destruction
elsewhere, U.S. officials said. Russia is one possible site for
destruction, but no final decisions have been made.
The OPCW's experts have never moved weapons across borders
before, because of the risk and have never worked in a war zone.