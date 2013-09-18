Battles rage in Syria ahead of talks at the United Nations

BEIRUT, Sept 18 Syrian warplanes struck
rebel-held areas and clashes between militants and government
forces continued unabated on Wednesday, residents and opposition
groups said, while key powers met to forge a deal that would
eliminate Syrian chemical weapons.
Activists said President Bashar al-Assad's air force hit
the neighbourhood of Berze, a northeastern part of central
Damascus, where rebels are trying to push further into the city.
Air strikes and skirmishes are countrywide but the key fight
is in the capital, where Assad controls central districts but
has lost suburbs.
Diplomats from five nations will continue talks on Wednesday
in New York on a Western-drafted U.N. Security Council
resolution to take over, with Syrian cooperation, and then
destroy Syrian chemical weapons. But Russia rejects Western
assertions that Assad's forces, and not rebel groups, carried
out an Aug. 21 poison gas attack.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
says it provides objective information about casualties on both
sides of Syria's war from a network of monitors, reported
violence in nearly every province.
It said war planes hit parts of southern Deraa province
where the revolt started and that rebels and government forces
clashed in the major cities of Homs, Deir al-Zor and Aleppo.
In Idlib province, which borders Turkey, the Observatory
cited activists as reporting the killing and burning of 11
civilians by the army. Reuters cannot confirm reports due to
security and reporting restrictions.
It said that in the northeast, near the border with Turkey,
Kurdish militants had captured the village of Alok from an
al-Qaeda linked group after four days of intense battles in one
of Syria's numerous localised conflicts.