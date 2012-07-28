WRAPUP 1-Annan fears "imminent battle" in Syria's Aleppo

* Annan worried by build-up of troops and weapons
* Opposition urges allies to circumvent UN Security Council
* Battle for Aleppo seen as potential turning point
By Erika Solomon
TAL RIFAAT, Syria, July 29 International
mediator Kofi Annan said he feared an "imminent battle" for
Syria's biggest city Aleppo.
Syrian opposition sources said helicopters from President
Bashar al-Assad's military pounded a rebel-held part of the city
on Saturday and armoured units were positioned for an onslaught
that could determine its fate.
"I am concerned about reports of the concentration of troops
and heavy weapons around Aleppo, in anticipation of an imminent
battle," Annan said in a statement.
"The escalation of the military build-up in Aleppo and the
surrounding area is further evidence of the need for the
international community to come together to persuade the parties
that only a political transition, leading to a political
settlement, will resolve this crisis."
But a Syrian opposition leader urged foreign allies to
circumvent the divided U.N. Security Council and intervene.
"Our friends and allies will bear responsibility for what is
happening in Aleppo if they do not move soon," said Abdelbasset
Sida, the head of the Syrian National Council which is the main
umbrella group for opposition to Assad.
"Any action has to be from outside the Security Council
through an Arab League initiative and through a resolution
passed by the General Assembly," he said early on Sunday on a
visit to the United Arab Emirates for talks with officials.
French President Francois Hollande said he would keep trying
to convince Russia and China, which have Security Council
vetoes, to support harder sanctions against Assad that they have
opposed during the 16-month-old uprising.
"I will once more address Russia and China so that they
recognise there would be chaos and civil war if Bashar al-Assad
isn't soon stopped," said Hollande.
He said the Syrian government knew it was doomed and would
use force until the very end, adding: "The role of the member
states of the U.N. Security Council is to step in as quickly as
possible."
Russia played down speculation that it might offer Assad
asylum, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying on Saturday
Moscow had no such agreement and was not even thinking about it.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition
monitoring group, reported helicopter attacks on Aleppo's
central Salaheddine district and fighting elsewhere in the city.
"Helicopters are participating in clashes at the entrance of
Salaheddine district and bombarding it," it said.
One opposition activist said he had seen tanks and armoured
troop carriers heading for the district.
On the approaches to Aleppo from the north many villagers
were still shopping or tending their fields. But fighters from
the rebel Free Syrian Army were also in evidence.
One man in his 40s, carrying his family on a motorcycle,
said he was fleeing the fighting in the city.
"We are living in a war zone," he told Reuters. "I and my
relatives are just going back and forth, trying to stay away
from the fighting. We left Aleppo when we saw smoke and
helicopters firing."
CRUCIAL TEST
The battle for the city of 2.5 million people is seen as a
crucial test for a government that has committed major military
resources to holding control of its two main power centres,
Aleppo in the north and the capital Damascus.
While neither side has managed to gain the upper hand, the
uprising is being watched anxiously outside Syria amid fears
sectarian conflict could spill over its borders. Minority
Alawites have dominated through more than 40 years of Assad
family rule in Syria, which has a Sunni Muslim majority.
Military experts believe that while Assad's more powerful
forces will overcome the rebels in Aleppo and other major
cities, it risks loss of control in the countryside because the
loyalty of large sections of the army is in doubt.
Three rebel fighters were killed in clashes before dawn on
Saturday in Aleppo, the Observatory said. It said 160 people
were reported killed in Syria on Friday, adding to an overall
death toll of around 18,000 since the uprising began.
Video footage provided by the Observatory showed smoke
rising over apartment blocks in the city into a hazy sky on
Saturday. The sound of sporadic gunfire could be clearly heard.
Fighting was reported in other towns across Syria: Deraa,
the cradle of the revolution, Homs, the scene of some of the
bloodiest combat, and Hama.
At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when security
forces went into Maadameyat al-Sham near Damascus, the
Observatory said.
Russia has said international support for Syrian rebels
would lead to "more blood" and the government could not be
expected to willingly give in to its opponents.
It has also said it would not allow searches of
Russian-flagged ships under new European Union sanctions
governing vessels suspected of carrying weapons to Syria.
The increase in fighting in Aleppo follows a bomb attack on
July 18 that killed Assad's defence minister and three other top
officials in Damascus, a development that led some analysts to
speculate that the government's grip was slipping.