WRAPUP 5-Syria's Assad praises troops, keeps out of public eye

* Assad says Syria faces decisive battle
* Rebels capture three police stations in Aleppo
* Videos apparently show summary killings by rebels
By Erika Solomon
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 1 President Bashar al-Assad
told his troops on Wednesday that their battle against rebels
would decide Syria's fate, but his written message gave no clues
to his whereabouts two weeks after a bomb attack on his inner
circle.
In Aleppo, rebel fighters seized three police stations while
fighting the army for control of a strategically important
district. Explosions could be heard and helicopter gunships
cruised the skies as troops tried to push the rebels out of the
northern city and preserve one of Assad's main centres of power.
Assad has not spoken in public since the bombing in Damascus
on July 18 killed four of his close security aides, although he
has appeared in recorded clips on television. His latest remarks
appeared in the military's magazine to mark armed forces day.
"The fate of our people and our nation, past, present and
future, depends on this battle," said Assad, whose low public
profile suggests acute concern about his safety since the
bombing in which his brother-in-law died.
In confronting "terrorist criminal gangs" - the government's
usual term for the rebels - the army had proved it had "the
steely resolve and conscience and that you are the trustees of
the people's values", the 46-year-old president declared.
Earlier, at least 10 volleys of shells lit up the sky over
Aleppo, Syria's biggest city, and drowned out the Islamic call
to prayer. Carloads of rebels shouting "God is great" sped off
towards the fighting. Helicopters could be seen firing over the
city.
The World Food Programme said it was sending emergency food
supplies to Aleppo to tackle a worsening humanitarian situation.
Syria's civil war has intensified since the July 18 bombing,
with fighting engulfing Damascus and Aleppo for the first time
in the 17-month-old uprising against Assad family rule.
The two cities are crucial prizes for both sides in an
increasingly brutal struggle that has eluded all attempts at a
diplomatic solution and risks igniting a wider conflagration.
Internet video footage and witness accounts indicate that
rebels have carried out summary executions in and around Aleppo
in much the same way as Assad's forces have been accused of
acting in Damascus, where the army has largely regained control.
One video shows four men identified as members of the
pro-Assad Shabbiha militia being led down a flight of stairs,
lined up against a wall and shot in a hail of rifle fire as
onlookers shouted "Allahu akbar (God is greatest)".
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said the
killings, which he called a massacre, "confirms human rights
violations are taking place on both sides".
In another video, a cameraman filmed the bodies of about 15
men at a police station. One rebel fired at the corpse of the
station commander, blowing his head off. In both cases, the
content of the footage could not immediately be verified.
In the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, a rebel told how his
men had executed a captured sniper, shooting him dead after an
impromptu "trial" conducted at an already prepared graveside.
"We took him right to his grave and, after hearing the
witnesses' statements, we shot him dead," the fighter said.
STREET FIGHTING MEN
Sporadic fighting sputtered on in the bitterly contested
Salaheddine district in the southwest of Aleppo, part of a
rebel-held arc stretching to the northeast of the city.
Neither side was in full control, despite an army statement
at the weekend that it had driven insurgents from the district,
now a ghost town with closed shops and empty streets.
On Al-Sharqeya Street, residents and shop owners looked in
awe at the damage. Some rifled through what was left of their
buildings. Huge piles of concrete, and twisted reinforced metal
intertwined in the dust.
"I saw death before my eyes," said Abu Ahmed who was leaving
his home. "I was hiding in the alleyway of my building when I
heard the whizz of the artillery. Look at my street now."
They said the damage was caused by helicopter fire
targeting a rebel brigade based in a school. It missed the
school and hit the residential buildings instead.
"This dog Assad and his men are so blind they can't even
target a brigade properly," said Abu Ahmed, waving a plastic bag
with his belongings inside.
Syrian state television said on Wednesday the army was
pursuing remaining "terrorists" in one Aleppo district and had
killed several, including foreign Arab fighters.
Some foreign fighters, including militant Islamists, have
joined the battle against Assad, who often accuses outside
powers of financing and arming the insurgents.
An NBC News report said the rebels have acquired nearly two
dozen surface-to-air missiles delivered via neighbouring Turkey.
The missiles could erode the military's air supremacy if rebels
are able to hit its helicopters and warplanes.
The rebels are also continuing to strike effectively against
Assad's ground forces. In the Yarmouk refugee camp in southern
Damascus, residents said rebel fighters managed to seize two
tanks from the army during fierce afternoon clashes.
Assad's forces have retaken most Damascus districts from the
rebels, but fighting has continued intermittently in the south
and residents report army shelling from Qassioun mountains
overlooking the centre of the city.
FOOD, FUEL SHORT
Aleppo, a commercial hub with a historic Old City, had long
stayed aloof from the uprising, but many of its 2.5 million
residents are now caught up in battle zones, facing shortages of
food, fuel, water and cooking gas. Thousands have fled.
"The humanitarian situation is deteriorating in Aleppo and
food needs are growing rapidly," the World Food Programme said.
The U.N. agency said it had sent food aid for 28,000 people
to the city, where hospitals and makeshift clinics can barely
cope with casualties after more than a week of combat.
Lightly armed insurgents are battling a well-equipped army
that has overwhelming superiority on paper, but rebels have
nonetheless managed to capture some tanks and heavy weapons, the
United Nations observer mission in Syria has confirmed.
The rebels, however, are united mostly by loathing of Assad,
and have failed to come together despite pressure from the West,
Turkey and Sunni-ruled Arab states who back their cause.
Another fissure in the opposition opened up on Tuesday when
exiled Syrian activists announced a new alliance with plans to
form a transitional government, challenging the Syrian National
Council, an opposition umbrella group set up last year.
The head of the rebel Free Syrian Army criticised the new
political coalition, calling its leaders opportunists seeking to
divide the opposition and benefit from the rebels' gains.
Assad, whose Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam,
is strongly supported by Iran and to a degree by Iraq's
Shi'ite-led government. China and Russia have protected him in
the U.N. Security Council from measures that could lead to
sanctions.
The U.N. General Assembly said on Tuesday it would discuss
Syria this week and diplomats say it is likely to vote on a
Saudi-drafted resolution that condemns the Security Council for
failing to take action against Damascus.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, visiting Jerusalem,
said he hoped Assad would step down and "we can begin the
transition to a democratic process there for the Syrian people".