WRAPUP 1-Assad's forces pound rebel stronghold in Aleppo

* Syria forces attack rebels in frontline Salaheddine
district
* After Annan resignation, peace plan a distant memory
* Salaheddine, former shopping district, ruined by fighting
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 6 Syrian army tanks shelled
Aleppo and a helicopter gunship strafed rebel positions with
heavy machinegun fire as they fought into early Monday for
control of the country's biggest city and key battleground of
the 17-month uprising.
After U.N. Security Council paralysis on Syria forced peace
envoy Kofi Annan to resign last week, and with his ceasefire
plan a distant memory, rebels have been battered by a government
onslaught in Aleppo and the capital Damascus.
The main focus of fighting in Aleppo has been the
Salaheddine district, a gateway into the city of 2.5 million
people, where Reuters witnessed heavy fighting.
Tanks pounded alleyways where rebels sought cover. One shell
hit a building next to the Reuters reporting team, pouring
rubble on to the street and sending billows of smoke and dust
into the sky.
State television said Assad's forces were "cleansing the
terrorist filth" from the country, which has been sucked into an
increasingly sectarian conflict that has killed about 18,000
people and could spill into neighbouring states.
In Damascus, troops backed by fighter jets have kept up an
offensive against the last rebel bastion there in recent days.
Syria's two main cities had been relatively free of violence
until last month when fighters poured into them, transforming
the war. The government largely repelled the assault on Damascus
but has had more difficulty recapturing Aleppo.
Rebel commanders say they anticipate a major Syrian army
offensive in Aleppo and one fighter said they had already had to
pull back from some streets after army snipers advanced on
Saturday under cover of the fierce aerial and tank bombardment.
"The Syrian army is penetrating our lines," said Mohammad
Salifi, a 35-year-old former government employee. "So we were
forced to strategically retreat until the shelling ends," he
said, adding the rebels were trying to push the army back again.
Late on Sunday rebels clashed with the army in Aleppo's
south-eastern Nayrab district, a fighter who called himself Abu
Jumaa said. The army responded by shelling eastern districts.
There were also clashes on the southern ring road, which could
be a sign the army was preparing to surround the city.
RUINS
Once a busy shopping and restaurant district where residents
would spend evenings with their families, Aleppo's Salaheddine
district is now white with dust, broken concrete and rubble.
Tank shell holes gape wide on the top of buildings near the
front line, and homes of families and couples have been turned
into look-outs and sniper locations for rebel fighters.
Large mounds of concrete are used as barriers to close off
streets. Lamp posts lie horizontally across the road after being
downed by shelling.
Civilians trickle back to collect their belongings and check
on their homes. Late on Saturday a confused elderly man stumbled
into 15th street as rebels exchanged fire with the army.
"Get out of the way! Get off the street!" fighters shouted,
grabbing him and taking him to shelter.
"I just wanted to buy some blackberry juice," he told the
fighters, his face reflecting confusion and horror at the damage
to his street. Instinctively, he took his personal ID out of his
chest pocket to show the rebels, a habit from the strict days of
the Assad security officials.
During the day, others emerged from damaged buildings. A
couple stood shaking with fear at an intersection a few metres
from the fighting as a medic waved a car down to take them to
safety.
"Just to hold power he is willing to destroy our streets,
our homes, kill our sons," wept Fawzia Um Ahmed, referring to
Assad's determined counter-offensive against the rebels.
"I can't recognise these streets any more."
The violence has elements of a proxy war between Sunni and
Shi'ite Islam which could spill beyond Syrian borders.
Assad is a member of the Alawite faith, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has dominated Syrian politics through more
than 40 years of his family's rule in a country that has a Sunni
Muslim majority. He is supported by Shi'ite Iran and by
Lebanon's armed Shi'ite Hezbollah movement.
The Sunni-ruled Muslim Gulf Arab states have called for
rebels to be armed and Turkey has provided them with a base,
angering Damascus and prompting Syrian state television on
Sunday to refer to the rebels as a "Turkish-Gulf militia".
It said the bodies of Turkish and Afghan fighters had been
found in Aleppo, without giving details.
On Sunday Syrian rebels claimed responsibility for capturing
48 Iranians in Syria and said they were checking their
identities to show that Tehran was involved in fighting for
Assad, a rebel officer said.
Iran says the captives were religious pilgrims visiting holy
sites in Syria, abducted from a bus in Damascus. It has called
on Turkey and Qatar to help secure their release.
In Damascus, residents said the bodies of six Palestinians
arrested during a security sweep by the army in the southern
Tadamon district were discovered on Sunday. Another nine men
were missing, they said. Accounts from the capital could not be
verified because the government restricts access.