WRAPUP 1-Syrian prime minister defects, fighting goes on

* Defection is latest sign of Sunnis deserting Assad
* Mainly Alawite ruling circle battles on
* Government has overwhelming firepower advantage
* U.S. says Assad losing control, urges him to quit
* Rebels threaten to kill Iranian captives
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, Aug 7 Syrian forces pressed on with their
offensive against rebels in the largest city Aleppo after the
prime minister fled the country, denouncing the "terrorist
regime" of Bashar al-Assad.
The defection of Riyad Hijab - who like most of the
opposition hails from the Sunni Muslim majority - was a further
sign of the isolation of Assad's government around an inner core
of powerful members of his minority Alawite sect.
Opposition figures, buoyant despite setbacks in recent weeks
of fighting around Damascus and Aleppo, spoke of an extensive
and long-planned operation to spirit Hijab and his large
extended family across the border to Jordan.
"I announce today my defection from the killing and
terrorist regime and I announce that I have joined the ranks of
the freedom and dignity revolution," Hijab said in a statement
read by a spokesman on Al Jazeera television on Monday. He
declared himself "a soldier in this blessed revolution".
A spokesman for U.S. President Barack Obama hailed Hijab's
defection as a sign that the 40-year rule of Assad's family was
"crumbling from within" and said he should step down.
Western leaders' repeated predictions of Assad's imminent
collapse have so far proven premature, however.
The security forces have overwhelming superiority in
firepower, which they have wielded against lightly armed rebels
who poured into the two main cities, Damascus and Aleppo, in the
past month.
The rebels gathered momentum last month, attempting to seize
the two cities after an audacious bomb attack killed four
members of Assad's inner circle. But a government
counteroffensive has been devasting, with troops largely
recapturing Damascus and using helicopters and tanks to hammer
rebels who retain control of parts of Aleppo.
The war increasingly has divided the region along its
sectarian faultline, pitting the mainly-Sunni rebels, who are
backed by regional Sunni-led powers Turkey and the Gulf Arab
states, against a government that is backed by Shi'ite Iran.
Iran has expressed worry over the fate of more than 40
Iranians Tehran says are religious pilgrims kidnapped by rebels
off a bus in Damascus while visiting Shi'ite shrines.
The rebels say they suspect the captives were troops sent to
aid Assad. A rebel spokesman in the Damascus area said on Monday
three of the Iranians had been killed by government shelling,
and the rest would be executed if the shelling did not stop.
Hijab's defection was the latest sign of Sunnis abandoning
Assad, but there has been no sign yet that members of his mainly
Alawite ruling inner circle are losing their will to fight on.
"Defections are occurring in all components of the regime
save its hard inner core, which for now has given no signs of
fracturing," said Peter Harling at the International Crisis
Group think-tank.
"For months the regime has been eroding and shedding its
outer layers, while rebuilding itself around a large, diehard
fighting force," he said. "The regime as we knew it is certainly
much weakened, but the question remains of how to deal with what
it has become."
ALEPPO DISTRICT WHITE WITH DUST
Rebels in districts of Aleppo visited by Reuters journalists
in recent days seemed battered, overwhelmed and running low on
ammunition after days of intense shelling of their positions by
tanks and heavy machinegun fire from helicopter gunships.
Syrian army tanks shelled alleyways where rebels sought
cover as a helicopter gunship fired heavy machineguns. Snipers
ran on rooftops targeting rebels. Women and children fled the
city, some crammed in the back of pickup trucks, while others
trekked on foot, heading to relatively safer rural areas.
The main focus of fighting in Aleppo has been the
Salaheddine district. Once a busy shopping and restaurant
district, it is now white with dust, broken concrete and rubble.
Tank shell holes gape wide on the top of buildings near the
front line, and homes of families have been turned into
look-outs and sniper locations for rebel fighters. Large mounds
of concrete are used as barriers to close off streets. Lampposts
lie horizontally across the road after being downed by shelling.
A bomb hit the Damascus headquarters of Syria's state
broadcaster on Monday but injuries were minor and transmission
continued.