WRAPUP 3-Syrian troops push back rebels in Aleppo offensive

By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 8 Syrian troops loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad thrust into a battered rebel
stronghold in the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, forcing
defenders to fall back in fierce fighting.
The intensity of the conflict in Syria's biggest city and
elsewhere suggests that Assad remains determined to cling to
power, with support from Iran and Russia, despite setbacks such
as this week's defection of his newly installed prime minister.
"We have retreated, get out of here," a lone rebel fighter
yelled at Reuters journalists as they arrived in Aleppo's
Salaheddine district. Nearby checkpoints that had been manned by
rebel fighters for the last week had disappeared.
Syrian state television said government forces had pushed
into Salaheddine, killing most of the rebels there, and had
entered other parts of the city in a fresh offensive.
It said dozens of "terrorists" were killed in the central
district of Bab al-Hadeed, close to Aleppo's ancient citadel,
and Bab al-Nayrab in the southeast.
The military offensive appeared to be the most significant
ground attack in Aleppo since rebels seized an arc of the city
stretching from the southeast to the northwest three weeks ago.
Joma Abu Ahmed, an activist with the rebel Free Syrian Army,
told Reuters that insurgents had fallen back to the nearby
neighbourhood of Saif al-Dawla, which was now under fire from
army tanks inside Salaheddine and from combat jets.
Some rebels denied retreating and an opposition watchdog,
the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said fighting in the
area was the most violent since insurgents first moved in.
ALEPPO POUNDED
"Fierce clashes are continuing inside Salaheddine district
between rebel brigade fighters and the regime forces, which have
stormed the district," the British-based Observatory said.
Abu Firas, a member of the Free Syrian Army, said rebels had
left only one building in Salaheddine. "We did not withdraw, our
guys are still there and the situation is in our favour."
The rebel Tawheed Brigade said its fighters had repelled
Assad's forces trying to storm the shattered neighbourhood.
"Yesterday they were able to destroy five tanks and a MiG
plane near Aleppo International Airport," the brigade's field
commander Abdulkader Saleh said in an emailed statement.
As Assad's forces battle for Aleppo, there has been no
let-up in fighting elsewhere in Syria. More than 240 people were
killed across the country on Tuesday, 40 of them in the central
city of Homs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Aleppo, at the heart of Syria's failing economy, has taken a
fearful pounding since the 17-month-old uprising finally took
hold in a city that had stayed mostly aloof from the revolt.
Satellite images released by Amnesty International, obtained
from July 23 to Aug 1, showed more than 600 craters, probably
from artillery shelling, dotting Aleppo and its
environs.
"Amnesty is concerned that the deployment of heavy weaponry
in residential areas in and around Aleppo will lead to further
human rights abuses and grave breaches of international law,"
the human rights group said, adding that both sides might be
held criminally accountable for failing to protect civilians.
The military's assaults in Aleppo follow its successful
drive to retake neighbourhoods seized by rebels in Damascus
after a July 18 bomb attack that killed four of Assad's closest
aides, including his feared brother-in-law Assef Shawkat.
STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL
On Monday Assad suffered the embarrassment of seeing his
prime minister, Riyad Hijab, defect after only two months in
office. Hijab apparently fled to Jordan with his family.
Yet such defections and outside diplomatic pressure seem
unlikely to deflect Assad from what has become a bitter struggle
for survival between mostly Sunni Muslim rebels and a ruling
system dominated by the president's minority Alawite sect, which
is an esoteric offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Assad has firm support from old ally Iran, which sees Syria,
along with Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah movement, as a pillar of
an "axis of resistance" against the United States and Israel.
Syrian rebels, who have accused Iran of sending fighters to
help Assad's forces, seized 48 Iranians in Syria on Aug. 4,
saying they were members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said some of the
captives were retired soldiers or Revolutionary Guards who were
on pilgrimage to a Shi'ite shrine in Damascus, but he denied any
of them were on active service.
A Syrian rebel spokesman said on Monday that three of the
kidnapped Iranians had been killed in a government air strike
and the rest would be executed if the attacks did not stop.
Damascus and Tehran have accused Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab
states and Turkey, all allies of Western powers, of stoking
violence in Syria by supporting the overwhelmingly Sunni rebels.
A Syrian rebel group said it had killed a Russian general
working as a military adviser in Syria, but the general himself
later met Russian journalists at the Defence Ministry in Moscow.
"I want to confirm that I am alive and well," the general,
identified by rebels as Vladimir Petrovich Kochyev, told
reporters, Russia's Itar-Tass news agency said.
Russia, which has scores of advisers and technicians in
Syria, some of them at a Russian naval maintenance base in the
port of Tartus, has given Assad firm diplomatic support.
Along with China, it has vetoed three Western-backed United
Nations Security Council resolutions aimed at intensifying
pressure on the Syrian leader to step down, rather than using
force to crush opposition to four decades of Assad family rule.
The violence in Syria has forced tens of thousands of people
to flee into neighbouring countries, and about 2,400 refugees,
including two generals, arrived in Turkey overnight.
Turkey's state-run Anatolian news agency said most of them
were women and children from areas near Aleppo and the
northwestern city of Idlib, but also included 37 defecting
military personnel. Nine were receiving hospital treatment.
Before the latest influx, Turkey said it was sheltering
47,500 Syrians fleeing a conflict which opposition sources say
has cost at least 18,000 people since it began in March 2011.