WRAPUP 4-Syria's Assad makes rare appearance for Eid prayers

* Assad shown in public for first time since July bombing
* Reports of Vice-President Shara's defection denied
* Death toll from Saturday more than 190 - opposition
activists
* New Syria envoy Brahimi: need to clarify UN support for
mission
* On Muslim holiday, families visit graves of the dead
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 19 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
performed prayers in a Damascus mosque marking the start of the
Muslim Eid holiday on Sunday, state television showed, his first
appearance in public since a July bombing that killed four
members of his security brass.
Opposition activists reported anti-government protests at
cemeteries and mosques around Syria including Damascus, Hama and
Idlib at the outset of the three-day Eid al-Fitr feast, which
marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Assad, battling a 17-month-old uprising against 42 years of
rule by his family, was accompanied to the Damascus mosque by
his prime minister and foreign minister but not his vice
president, Farouq al-Shara, whose reported defection was denied
the previous day.
His administration shaken by the July 18 bomb attack in
Damascus and defections including that of his last prime
minister, Assad's recent appearances had been restricted to
state television footage of him during official business. He was
shown swearing in the new prime minister a week ago.
Syria's civil war has intensified since the audacious
bombing that killed members of Assad's long inaccessible inner
circle including his defence minister and brother-in-law.
At a mosque in the Damascus residential district of
Muhajirin, Assad sat cross-legged during the Eid sermon in which
Syria was described as the victim of terrorism and a conspiracy
hatched by the United States, Israel, the West and Arabs - an
apparent reference to Gulf states which back the revolt.
Sheikh Mohammad Kheir Ghantous said the plot would not
"defeat our Islam, our ideology and our determination". Eid
prayers mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Dressed in a suit and tie, Assad smiled as he greeted
officials including senior members of his Baath Party.
In attendance were Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and
Prime Minister Wael al-Halki. He is the replacement for Riyad
Hijab, a Sunni who has joined the opposition to Assad since his
defection was announced on Aug. 6.
Hijab was the highest-level Syrian official to desert the
government so far. Reports on Saturday that Shara, also a Sunni,
had tried to bolt to Jordan drew a denial from the government.
Shara, 73, had "never thought for a moment about leaving the
country", according to a statement from his office broadcast on
state television. Shara, whose cousin - an intelligence officer
- announced his own defection on Thursday, comes from Deraa
province where the revolt began against Assad.
The ex-foreign minister kept a low profile as the revolt
mushroomed but appeared last month at a funeral for three of the
slain officials. The fourth died later of his wounds.
With diplomatic efforts to end the war hampered by divisions
between world powers and regional rivalries, Syria faces an
unabating conflict that threatens to destabilise the Middle East
with its sectarian reverberations, pitting a mainly Sunni Muslim
opposition against the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs.
The statement by Shara's office said he had worked since the
start of the uprising to find a peaceful, political solution and
welcomed the appointment of Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi as
a new international mediator for Syria.
Brahimi hesitated for days before accepting the job.
France's U.N. envoy Gerard Araud has called it an "impossible
mission". Brahimi replaces former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi
Annan, who is leaving at the end of the month.
Annan's six-point plan to stop the violence and advance
towards negotiations was based on an April ceasefire agreement
which never took root. The conflict has deepened since then.
FIGHTING CONTINUES DESPITE START OF EID
The London-based Observatory reported fighting in Damascus
and Deraa despite the start of the Eid holiday.
For Syrians in Saraja, a rebel-controlled village near the
Turkish border, Eid was an occasion to visit the graves of slain
relatives. "He had four children, he was my only son," said an
elderly woman who identified herself as Umm Jumaa, speaking in a
video obtained by Reuters as she visited his tomb.
A trench had been dug nearby in anticipation of more bodies.
Government forces have resorted increasingly to air power to
hold back lightly armed insurgents in Damascus and Aleppo,
Syria's largest city and business hub. More than 18,000 people
have died in Syria's bloodshed and about 170,000 have fled the
country, according to the United Nations.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 190
Syrians were killed on Saturday, 62 of them in Damascus and the
surrounding countryside as a result of bombardment. The figure
could not be independently verified.
Aleppo has been the theatre for some of the heaviest recent
fighting. Rebels hold several districts in the country's largest
city and have tried to push back an army counter-offensive.
U.N. investigators said last week government forces and
allied militia had committed war crimes including murder and
torture of civilians in what seemed to be state-directed policy.
Syrian insurgents had also committed war crimes, including
executions, but on a smaller scale than those by the army and
security forces, according to the investigators.
Syrian state television reported that government forces had
thwarted several attempts by armed groups to infiltrate Syria
from neighbouring Lebanon, a country whose own fragile stability
has been put under strain by the conflict next door.
SYRIAN OPPOSITION CRITICISES BRAHIMI
Brahimi will have a new title, Joint Special Representative
for Syria. Diplomats said this was to distance him from Annan,
who complained that his peaceful transition plan was crippled by
splits between Western powers - who want Assad out - and Russia
- his weightiest ally - and China in the U.N. Security Council.
Describing the situation in Syria as "absolutely terrible",
Brahimi told Reuters he urgently needed to clarify what support
the United Nations can give him.
But he drew criticism on Sunday from the Syrian opposition
over a statement that it was too early to say whether Assad
should step down - in apparent contrast to Annan who said it was
clear the Syrian leader "must leave office".
In remarks to Al Jazeera on Sunday, Brahimi backed away from
the comment, explaining that it was too early for him to say
anything at all about his mission. "I was only appointed two
days ago," he said.