WRAPUP 6-Syria's Assad makes rare appearance for Eid prayers

* Protests reported in Damascus and elsewhere
* Death toll from Sunday is 37 - opposition activists
* New Syria envoy Brahimi backs off Assad comments
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 19 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
made his first appearance in public since a July bombing that
killed four top security officials, attending prayers at a
Damascus mosque on Sunday to mark the start of the Muslim
holiday of Eid, state TV showed.
The first day of Eid also gave Assad's opponents a chance to
rally and activists reported protests around Syria, including in
the capital, on a holiday that marked the end of the Islamic
holy fasting month of Ramadan. Fighting raged on around Syria,
killing more than 100 people, an activist group reported.
Battling a 17-month-old uprising against 42 years of rule by
his family, Assad was filmed at prayer with his prime minister
and foreign minister but not with his vice president, Farouq
al-Shara, whose reported defection was denied the previous day.
Shaken by a July 18 bomb attack in Damascus and defections -
including that of his last prime minister - Assad's recent
appearances on state TV had previously been restricted to
footage of him conducting official business. He was shown
swearing in the new prime minister a week ago.
Syria's civil war has intensified since the bombing that
killed members of Assad's inner circle, including his defence
minister and brother-in-law.
Assad was pictured sitting cross-legged at a mosque in the
Damascus residential district of Muhajirin listening to a sermon
in which Syria was described as a victim of "terrorism" and a
conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel, the West and
Arabs - a reference to Gulf states which back the revolt.
Sheikh Mohammad Kheir Ghantous said the plot would not
"defeat our Islam, our ideology and our determination".
Dressed in a suit and tie, Assad smiled as he greeted
officials including senior members of his Baath Party.
In attendance were Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and
Prime Minister Wael al-Halki. He is the replacement for Riyad
Hijab, a Sunni who has joined the opposition to Assad since his
defection was announced on Aug. 6.
Hijab was the highest-level Syrian official to desert the
government so far. Reports on Saturday that Shara, also a Sunni,
had tried to bolt to Jordan drew a denial from the government.
Shara, 73, had "never thought for a moment about leaving the
country", according to a statement from his office broadcast on
state television. Shara, whose cousin - an intelligence officer
- announced his own defection on Thursday, comes from Deraa
province where the revolt against Assad begun.
The ex-foreign minister kept a low profile as the revolt
mushroomed but appeared last month at a funeral for three of the
slain officials. The fourth died later of his wounds.
With diplomatic efforts to end the war hampered by divisions
between world powers and regional rivalries, Syria is facing the
prospect of a prolonged conflict that threatens to destabilise
the Middle East with its sectarian overtones, pitting a mainly
Sunni Muslim opposition against the Alawite minority to which
Assad belongs.
The statement by Shara's office said he had worked since the
start of the uprising to find a peaceful, political solution and
welcomed the appointment of Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi as
a new international mediator for Syria.
Brahimi hesitated for days before accepting the job.
France's U.N. envoy Gerard Araud has called it an "impossible
mission". Brahimi replaces former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi
Annan, who is leaving at the end of the month.
Annan's six-point plan to stop the violence and advance
towards negotiations was based on an April ceasefire agreement
which never took root. The conflict has deepened since then.
FIGHTING CONTINUES DESPITE START OF EID
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
more than 100 people had been killed on Sunday. The figure could
not be independently verified. It reported fighting in Damascus,
Deraa and elsewhere despite the start of the Eid holiday.
In the rebel-held village of Saraja, near the Turkish
border, the bereaved visited their relatives' graves, in
accordance with Eid tradition. "He had four children, he was my
only son," said an elderly woman who identified herself as Umm
Jumaa, speaking in a video obtained by Reuters as she visited
the grave of her slain son.
A trench had been dug nearby in anticipation of more bodies.
Even as President Assad appeared in Damascus, videos posted
by activists on YouTube showed protests against him in and
around the capital. "Oh martyr, your blood will not go to
waste," chanted protesters in Qudsia, a Damascus neighbourhood,
in a YouTube posting dated Aug. 19.
"The people want divine protection," chanted several dozen
men shown in another video, posted by activists and dated Aug.
19. It showed a protest at Yabrud, north of Damascus.
But what started out last year as a mostly peaceful protest
movement against Assad's rule is now an armed insurrection.
Government forces have increasingly resorted to air power to
hold back lightly armed insurgents in Damascus and Aleppo,
Syria's largest city and business hub. More than 18,000 people
have died in Syria's bloodshed and about 170,000 have fled the
country, according to the United Nations.
Aleppo has been the theatre for some of the heaviest recent
fighting. Rebels hold several districts in the country's largest
city and have tried to push back against an army
counter-offensive.
U.N. investigators said last week that government forces and
allied militia had committed war crimes, including murder and
the torture of civilians in what seemed to be state-directed
policy.
Syrian insurgents had also committed war crimes, including
executions, but on a smaller scale than those by the army and
security forces, according to the investigators.
Syrian state television reported that government forces had
thwarted several attempts by armed groups to infiltrate Syria
from Lebanon, a country whose own fragile stability has been put
under strain by the conflict next door.
SYRIAN OPPOSITION CRITICISES BRAHIMI
Brahimi will have a new title, Joint Special Representative
for Syria. Diplomats said this was to distance him from Annan,
who complained that his peace plan was crippled by splits
between Western powers - who want Assad out - and Russia - his
weightiest ally - and China in the U.N. Security Council.
Describing the situation in Syria as "absolutely terrible",
Brahimi told Reuters he urgently needed to clarify what support
the United Nations can give him.
But he drew criticism on Sunday from the Syrian opposition
over a statement that it was too early to say whether Assad
should step down - in apparent contrast to Annan who said it was
clear the Syrian leader "must leave office".
In remarks to Al Jazeera on Sunday, Brahimi backed away from
the comment, explaining that it was too early for him to say
anything at all about his mission. "I was only appointed two
days ago," he said.