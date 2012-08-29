WRAPUP 3-Turkey urges U.N. to protect refugees inside Syria

* Turkey says refugee issue is now international problem
* Assad says buffer zone would be unrealistic
* Ministerial meeting at U.N. on Thursday
By Jonathon Burch and Dominic Evans
ANKARA/BEIRUT, Aug 29 Turkey urged the United
Nations to protect displaced Syrians inside their country on
Wednesday but President Bashar al-Assad, waging a fierce war
with rebels which has uprooted hundreds of thousands of people,
di s missed talk of a buffer zone.
Opposition activists said air and ground bombardment killed
at least 27 people in eastern neighbourhoods of Damascus,
prompting thousands of people to flee the area.
Many more were killed when troops briefly entered several
districts after the shelling and air strikes, carrying out
summary executions before withdrawing, the activists said.
Ankara fears a mass influx such as the flight of half a
million Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf War, and has
floated the idea of a "safe zone" under foreign protection
within Syria for civilians fleeing intensifying violence.
"We expect the United Nations to engage on the topic of
protecting refugees inside Syria and if possible sheltering them
in camps there," Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.
France supports Turkey's call for a safe zone in Syria, and
pressure for action increased after the U.N. refugee agency said
that Syria's exodus was accelerating. Up to 200,000 people could
settle in Turkey if the conflict worsens, the UNHCR said.
Davutoglu said refugee flows in the hundreds of thousands
constituted a dangerous international problem.
But the United States and its allies have shown little
enthusiasm for providing the military and aerial support to
police a no-fly zone which Turkey's proposal would require.
Assad, in his first television interview since a bomb attack
killed four of his top security officials on July 18, brushed
off the idea of international intervention.
"I believe that talk about a buffer zone is not practical,
even for those countries which are playing a hostile role
(against Syria)," he said, according to excerpts of an interview
with Syria's Addounia TV broadcast on Wednesday.
He also ridiculed Turkey, which once cultivated good
relations with Assad but turned against him over his violent
response to the uprising in which at least 18,000 people have
been killed, according to the United Nations.
"Will we go backwards because of the ignorance of some
Turkish officials?" Assad said.
Turkey already hosts more than 80,000 refugees and the UNHCR
said up to 5,000 people a day had arrived there in the last two
weeks. The refugee flow to Jordan has also doubled, it said.
BUFFER ZONES
Davutoglu spoke ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting of
foreign ministers expected to focus on Ankara's proposal.
"We are studying the issue of buffer zones," said French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will chair Thursday's
meeting in New York, acknowledging the issue was "complicated".
A French diplomatic source said establishing a buffer zone
would be difficult because a U.N. resolution would be needed to
set up a no-fly zone - impossible given Russian and Chinese
reluctance to move against Assad.
"As a result we have to think about the question of
liberated (rebel) zones and how to act so that they can manage
themselves independently by preserving a minimum number of
institutions," the source said.
On Turkey's southern border, Syrian refugee Walid Abedeen
said Syrians had long been asking for a buffer zone and a no-fly
zone, but an elderly woman in a purple headscarf and a long
black dress, who gave her name only as Hala, was sceptical.
"(Davutoglu) is asking for it, but it won't come to
anything. Bashar al-Assad won't accept it because Iran supports
him and Russia supports him," she said, her back to rows of
white tents which make up the Boynuyogun refugee camp.
CONFLICT "WILL TAKE TIME"
Refugee flows to Turkey and Jordan have grown as fighting
worsened around Syria's northern city of Aleppo and across the
southern province of Deraa, where anti-Assad protests first
broke out, inspired by uprisings in other Arab countries.
The revolt has slid into a civil war pitting mainly Sunni
Muslim rebels, backed by regional Sunni powers, against Assad's
Alawite-dominated ruling system, supported by Shi'ite Iran.
"We are engaged in a regional and global battle and it needs
time to be resolved," the Syrian leader said. "We are making
progress ... but it has not been resolved."
Assad, seeking to crush what he calls Islamist terrorists,
praised the "heroic" work of the army and security forces.
Soldiers have been fighting street battles with insurgents
in Aleppo, Syria's largest city, while helicopter gunships and
jets have bombarded the mainly rebel-held towns nearby.
Rebels attacked the military airport at Taftanaz, 40 km (25
miles) south-west of Aleppo, to try to stem the air strikes.
"The army fired back at us with artillery inside the airport
but it wasn't enough to protect them from the assault. We hit
several helicopters and one of the buildings," local rebel
commander Abu Moaz al-Shami said.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said
heavy fighting had prevented it from dispatching any relief
convoys from Damascus for the past two weeks.
The Syrian Arab Red Crescent was distributing aid in Aleppo
and other regions, but "the situation in many parts of Syria is
deteriorating constantly," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan said.
U.N. agencies say a million people have been displaced in
Syria and 2.5 million, 10 percent of the population, need help.
Fabius reiterated French calls for Syria's fragmented
opposition to unite to form a unified transitional government.
"As soon as we have an alternative government that is very
broad and which, I insist, recognises and guarantees the
Alawite, Christian and other communities, then we must recognise
it and that, of course, will change everything," Fabius said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the opposition should
"take over responsibility, and ... develop common positions".
But Assad's political opponents appear as divided as ever.
Basma Kodmani, a prominent figure in the Syrian National
Council which once hoped to win international recognition,
resigned on Tuesday, saying the council had failed to earn
either credibility abroad or trust at home.
"The groups inside the council did not all behave as one in
promoting one national project. Some have given too much
attention to their own partisan agendas," she told Reuters.