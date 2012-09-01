WRAPUP 3-Syrian rebels hit back at Assad's air power

* Rebels attack air defence unit, airport
* Turkey will press on with calls for 'safe zones'
* Russia says Assad cannot cease fire unilaterally
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Sept 1 Rebels seized an air defence
facility and attacked a military airport in eastern Syria on
Saturday, a monitoring group said, hitting back at an air force
which President Bashar al-Assad is increasingly relying on to
crush his opponents.
The attacks in eastern oil-producing Deir al-Zor province
follow rebel strikes against military airports in the Aleppo and
Idlib areas, close to the border with Turkey.
Assad, battling a 17-month-old uprising in which 20,000
people have been killed, has lost control of rural areas in
northern, eastern and southern regions and has resorted to
helicopter gunships and fighter jets to subdue his foes.
The aerial bombardment has driven fresh waves of refugees
into neighbouring countries, reviving Turkish calls for "safe
zones" to be set up on Syrian territory - appeals ignored by a
divided U.N. Security Council and by Western powers reluctant to
commit the military forces needed to secure such zones.
Rebels in Deir al-Zor overran an air defence building,
taking at least 16 captives and seizing an unknown number of
anti-aircraft rockets, said Rami Abdulrahman of the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Activist video posted on the internet showed the officers
and soldiers captured by rebel fighters as well as an arsenal of
rocket-propelled grenades and ammunition seized in the raid.
Abdulrahman said rebels also attacked the Hamdan military
airbase at Albu Kamal, close to Syria's eastern border with
Iraq, but did not succeed in breaking into it.
The attacks come three days after rebels said they had
damaged several helicopters at the Taftanaz air base in Idlib
province. The insurgents also said they have shot down a fighter
jet and a helicopter last week.
AIR STRIKES
Assad's forces have carried out numerous air strikes on
civilians in rebel-held areas. Helicopters have strafed towns
with heavy machineguns, and jets have unleashed rockets and
bombs against opposition strongholds.
Bombardments of northern towns such as Azaz and Anadan, of
which Assad lost control weeks ago, have led to thousands of
residents fleeing to safety in Turkey.
Ankara made its call for safe havens inside Syria after the
U.N. refugee agency said the flow of Syrians into Turkey and
Jordan - which already host more than 150,000 registered
refugees - was rising sharply.
But a ministerial meeting of the Security Council produced
nothing beyond a French plan to channel more aid to rebel areas,
an initiative which will do nothing to stem the flow of
civilians fleeing the fighting.
Turkish government sources said Ankara would again push for
agreement on safe zones inside Syria at the General Assembly
later this month and would try to put pressure on Russia and
Iran, which strongly oppose any such action.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a former ally of Assad,
showed his frustration at the lack of international action.
"We cannot take such a measure unless the United Nations
Security Council decides in favour of it ... First a decision
for the no-fly zone must be taken, then we would be able to take
a step towards a buffer zone," Erdogan said in an interview
broadcast on Turkish television late on Friday.
"Bashar al-Assad has come to the end of his political life.
At the moment, Assad is acting in Syria not as a politician, but
as an element, an actor, of war," he said.
The foreign minister of Germany which holds the rotating
presidency of the U.N. Security Council for September, said his
country would "not stop working on Moscow and Beijing", two
capitals which have blocked concerted action on Syria.
"We will not give up, not in this month either, not give up
in pushing for a united stance at the Security Council," German
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told a news conference in
Kuwait. "If we were to give up then we would be giving up on the
people and that we will not do."
Jordan said on Saturday it was "stretched to the limit" by
the influx of refugees from southern Syria. The resource-poor
kingdom of 7 million has accepted 70,000 registered refugees but
says it is hosting 140,000 in local communities.
Planning Minister Jafaar Hassan said the influx was
"reaching limits that the government cannot continue to
shoulder", estimating the cost of sheltering the refugees at
$230 million this year, rising to $285 million in 2013.
RECORD DEATH TOLL
A United Nations official said 1,600 people were killed in
Syria in the last week, the highest weekly figure in nearly a
year and a half of conflict, and aid agencies say living
conditions are worsening dramatically.
An estimated 1.2 million people are uprooted within Syria,
including 150,000 in and around Damascus, the U.N. said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had pressed the
Syrian government to allow in international aid workers, and
received a positive reply during talks in Tehran this week.
Ban told Reuters he had "long and in-depth discussions with
the Syrian officials" on the sidelines of a Non-Aligned Movement
meeting. "While I criticised all the parties that have been
depending on military means to resolve this issue, the primary
responsibility rests with the Syrian government," he said.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it would be
wrong to press Damascus alone to end the violence.
"It is absolutely unrealistic to say that the unilateral
capitulation of one of the parties in conflict is the only way
out, in a situation when there's ongoing urban fighting," he
told students of the Moscow Institute of Foreign Relations.