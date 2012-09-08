WRAPUP 2-Syrian troops storm Damascus refugee area, chasing rebels

* Assad forces enter Palestinian camp in rare infantry
strike
* Rocket fired into Iraq border town kills 5-year-old girl
* Two Syrian diplomats in Malaysia defect -Al Arabiya
* Lebanese man arrested over sectarian kidnapping
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 8 Syrian government troops stormed
into a Palestinian refugee district and raided its hospital on
Saturday after a four-day artillery assault on the southern
suburb where rebels have been hiding out, opposition activists
said.
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have preferred to use air
power and artillery to hit areas where rebels are dug in,
deploying infantry only once many have fled. Activists said they
feared for civilian inhabitants in the new ground onslaught.
The almost 18-month-old conflict spilled further over
borders when three rockets fired from Syria crashed into an
Iraqi frontier town, killing a 5-year-old girl, according to
local inhabitants and Iraqi officials.
Assad's use of military force to quell an uprising that
began as a peaceful pro-democracy movement has cost him many
allies in the Arab and Muslim world and caused a trickle of
defections from Syrian government and army ranks.
Two Syrian diplomats in Malaysia announced late on Friday
that they had joined the opposition, according to a report by
pan-Arab television channel Al Arabiya.
Two men identifying themselves as First Secretary Imad Ahmar
and Attaché Mahmoud Obedi from Syria's Kuala Lumpur embassy read
out a statement on the channel declaring their "support for the
Syrian people's revolution against the tyrannical regime".
But the defections so far are seen largely as symbolic and
Assad has increasingly relied on a close circle of relatives and
senior members of his minority Alawite sect dominating the
ruling elite to maintain his grip on power.
CAMP HOSPITAL STORMED
Syrian activist Abu Yasser al-Shami said that his friends
living in Yarmouk, a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp
where 10 people were killed on Friday in shelling, had fled the
area on Saturday morning after government troops swept in.
"Assad's forces stormed al-Basel hospital in Yarmouk Camp
and arrested many of the injured civilians," he said over Skype.
When insurgents thrust into central parts of the capital in
July, they were swiftly pushed back to southern districts, like
Yarmouk, where there is a thinner state security presence.
Activists say Assad has been reluctant to use infantry as
the army is made mostly of conscripts drawn from the Sunni
Muslim majority, many of whom seen as desertion risks. Some
defected soldiers say morale is low in the barracks and that
only officers from Assad's Alawite sect are giving orders.
Residents complain that the army uses indiscriminate
artillery and air strikes. Palestinians have been divided over
whether or not to support Assad, but there are signs that more
and more are now starting to back the uprising.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition
watchdog based in London, said shells rained down on Hajar
al-Aswad district, which neighbours Yarmouk, on Saturday.
It said 170 people were killed in bloodshed on Friday across
the country, many of them in Damascus and northern Aleppo, where
rebels say they control more than half of what is Syria's most
populous city and commercial centre.
The Observatory says more than 23,000 people have died in an
uprising that has lasted more than 17 months. Around 200,000
Syrians have fled to neighbouring Turkey, Jordan and Iraq.
The conflict has edged ominously over Syrian borders into
neighbours with sectarian tensions echoing those of Syria, where
mainly Sunni insurgents are pitted against Assad's Alawite
community whose faith is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
SPILLOVER TO IRAQ, LEBANON
As rebels fought government forces for an airfield and
military base near the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal,
Katyusha rockets hit a residential area of al Qaim in Iraq,
smashing through a wall of one house and killing a girl inside.
"She was sitting on my lap just before we heard the rocket.
I knew she was dead immediately after the explosion," said Firas
Attallah, the girl's father, showing a bloodstained mattress
amid the shattered glass in his home.
The Syrian war has caused jitters in Iraq's Shi'ite
Muslim-led government. Close to Bashar al-Assad's ally, Iran,
Baghdad has resisted joining calls for the Syrian leader to step
down.
In smaller Lebanon, the issue of Syria is explosive and the
Lebanese government has tip-toed around the topic. But former
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told the Al-Hayat newspaper
on Saturday that Lebanon's stance of dissociation from the
Syrian conflict was shameful.
"The self-distancing policy allows the Syrian regime to
shell Lebanese villages," he said, referring to several
incidents when Syrian forces have fired artillery across the
borders at villages they say are harbouring insurgents.
Lebanon's army forces raided a southern district of Beirut
late on Friday and arrested a member of a powerful Shi'ite clan
which has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of 20
Syrians and a Turkish businessman.
The army arrested Hassan Meqdad, from the Meqdad clan, which
abducted the men on Aug. 15 in what they said was a response to
the capture of one of their kinsmen in Damascus by the rebel
Free Syrian Army.
Damascus continues to exert influence over is smaller
neighbour and even had troops garrisoned in Lebanon until 2005.
The Meqdads are one of many armed groups in Lebanon which
continue to exert power. The northern port city of Tripoli has
seen sporadic clashes between Assad's supporters and his foes.
"The (army) continues its search for a number of culprits
who fled to various Lebanese regions and plans to maintain its
work for the release of all hostages," an army statement said.
It added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition were
seized during the raid on the Rweiss district of Beirut.
MOSCOW AND WESTERN POWERS AT LOGGERHEADS
The United States has accused Russia and China of
effectively prolonging Syria's bloodletting by blocking efforts
at the U.N. Security Council to approve tough sanctions aimed at
reining in the Assad government.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a summit of
Pacific rim states that Moscow and Western powers remained at
loggerheads over how to defuse the conflict - a diplomatic
impasse in which Western officials say violence has flourished.
"Our U.S. partners prefer measures like threats, increased
pressure and new sanctions against both Syria and Iran. We do
not agree with this in principle," Lavrov told reporters. Russia
and Iran are Assad's closest allies.
Lavrov said Russia expected the Security Council later this
month to formally endorse an agreement brokered by former U.N.
Syria envoy Kofi Annan which envisages a transitional governing
authority for Syria.
Washington has angered Russia by going outside the United
Nations to work with allies on the Syrian opposition's behalf.
But U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Lavrov it was
possible to return to the United Nations if Moscow and Beijing
were ready to forego their vetoes and back stronger measures.