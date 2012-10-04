WRAPUP 4-Turkey strikes back at Syria after mortar kills five

* Turkish military hits targets in Syria
* Calls Syrian mortar bombing an "abominable attack"
* Mortar bomb killed five in Turkish town
* NATO ambassadors meet to discuss threat to member state
By Seyhmus Cakan and Kadir Celikcan
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 4 Turkish artillery hit
targets inside Syria on Wednesday, killing several Syrian
soldiers according to activists, after a mortar bomb fired from
Syria killed five Turkish civilians and prompted NATO to call
for an immediate end to Syria's "aggressive acts."
In the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month
uprising in Syria, Turkey hit back at what it called "the last
straw" when a mortar hit a residential neighbourhood of the
southern border town of Akcakale.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several Syrian
soldiers were killed in the Turkish bombardment of a military
post near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, a few miles across the
frontier from Akcakale. It did not say how many soldiers died.
NATO said it stood by member-nation Turkey and urged Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law."
The U.S.-led Western military alliance held an urgent late
night meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter and later on
Wednesday in New York, Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council to
take the "necessary action" to stop Syrian aggression.
In a letter to the president of the 15-nation Security
Council, Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan called the
firing of the mortar bomb "a flagrant violation of international
law as well as a breach of international peace and security."
U.N. diplomats said Security Council members hoped it would
issue a non-binding statement on Thursday that would condemn the
mortar attack "in the strongest terms" and demand an end to
violations of Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
Members had hoped to issue the statement on Wednesday, but
Russia - a staunch ally of Syria's, which along with China has
vetoed three U.N. resolutions condemning President Bashar
al-Assad's government - asked for a delay, diplomats said.
It was not clear who had fired the mortar into Turkish
territory, but security sources said Turkey was increasing the
number of troops along its border.
"Our armed forces in the border region responded immediately
to this abominable attack in line with their rules of
engagement; targets were struck through artillery fire against
places in Syria identified by radar," Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's office said in a statement.
"Turkey will never leave unanswered such kinds of
provocation by the Syrian regime against our national security."
Syria said it was investigating the source of the mortar
bomb and urged restraint. Information Minister Omran Zoabi
conveyed his condolences to the Turkish people, saying his
country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries.
Turkey's parliament was due to vote on Thursday on extending
a five-year-old authorisation for its military to carry out
cross-border operations, an agreement originally intended to
allow strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq.
That vote would now be extended to include operations in
Syria, a ruling party deputy told Turkish television.
Residents of Akcakale gathered outside the local mayor's
office, afraid to return to their homes as the dull thud of
distant artillery fire rumbled across the town.
"We haven't been able to sleep in our own homes for 15 days,
we had to sleep in our relatives' houses further away from the
border because it's not safe down there," said shopkeeper Hadi
Celik, 42, a father of five who was among the crowd outside the
mayor's office.
Washington sees Turkey as a pivotal player in backing
Syria's opposition and planning for the post-Assad era. The
White House said on Wednesday it stood by "our Turkish ally."
But Ankara has found itself increasingly isolated and frustrated
by a lack of international consensus on how to end the conflict.
Erdogan long cultivated good relations with Assad, but
became a harsh critic after Syria's popular revolt began last
year, accusing him of creating a "terrorist state." Erdogan has
allowed Syrian rebels to organise on Turkish soil and pushed for
a foreign-protected safe zone inside Syria.
On Monday, Syria's foreign minister accused Turkey, the
United States, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar of arming and
funding rebels intent on toppling Assad, a charge Ankara has
repeatedly denied.
NEXT STEPS
Syria's bloodshed has crept ever closer to Turkey's border
as the uprising against Assad slides into civil war.
"Over the last 20 to 25 days there have been very heavy
clashes on the Syrian side. We have felt the effects of these in
Akcakale," Turkish Labour Minister Faruk Celik, an MP for the
province where Akcakale is located, told parliament.
Residents, infuriated by the increasing spillover of
violence from Syria, took to the streets shouting protests
against the local authorities after the mortar bomb struck in a
residential area, killing two women and three children.
"People here are anxious, because we got hit before," Ahmet
Emin Meshurgul, local head of the Turkish Red Crescent, told
Reuters. "The security forces tried to convince people to empty
the neighbourhood near the border, but now we've been hit right
in the middle of the town."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had urged Turkey to keep
all channels of communication open with Syria. He later issued a
statement calling on "the Syria Government to respect fully the
territorial integrity of its neighbours as well as to end the
violence against the Syrian people."
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton expressed outrage at
the mortar from Syria and said Washington would discuss with
Ankara what the next steps should be, calling the spread of
violence a "very, very dangerous situation".
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Clinton had
assured him of Washington's full support at the United Nations
and NATO.
NATO MEETING
Turkey's military response contrasted with its relative
restraint when Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet in
June. Ankara increased its military presence along its 900-km
(560-mile) border with Syria and called a meeting of NATO's
North Atlantic Council.
That meeting was only the second time in NATO's 63-year
history that members had convened under Article 4 of its charter
which provides for consultations when a member state feels its
territorial integrity, political independence or security is
under threat.
The same article was invoked for the meeting of NATO
ambassadors in Brussels late on Wednesday, after which they said
the shelling "constitutes a cause of greatest concern for, and
is strongly condemned by, all allies".
"The alliance continues to stand by Turkey and demands the
immediate cessation of such aggressive acts against an ally, and
urges the Syrian regime to put an end to flagrant violations of
international law," a statement released after the meeting
added.
It said recent aggressive acts by Syria were a "clear and
present danger to the security of one of (NATO's) allies".
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said after the
mortar attack: "This latest incident is the last straw. Turkey
is a sovereign country. Its own soil has been attacked."
"There must be a response to this under international law,"
he said, according to Turkey's Cihan news agency.
Some 30,000 people have been killed across Syria, activists
say, in a conflict with growing sectarian overtones which
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers.
Violence inside Syria intensified on Wednesday with three
suicide car bombs and a mortar barrage ripping through a
government-controlled district of Aleppo housing a military
officers' club, killing 48 people, according to activists.
Efforts to address the conflict at the United Nations have
been blocked by a standoff in the Security Council between
Western powers seeking a tough stance against Assad and Russia
and China, which fear a U.N. resolution against Syria would be
the first step towards military intervention.
An Egyptian attempt to bring together Egypt, Turkey, Iran
and Saudi Arabia to search for a regional solution to the crisis
also appeared to be going nowhere after Saudi Arabia stayed away
for a second time from a meeting of the four
countries.