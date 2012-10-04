WRAPUP 6-Turkey strikes back at Syria, says will protect borders

* Turkish military hits targets in Syria
* Government seeks approval for foreign military ops
* Mortar bomb killed five in Turkish town
* Foreign powers urge restraint
By Jonathon Burch and Murad Sezer
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 4 Turkey stepped up
retaliatory artillery strikes on a Syrian border town on
Thursday, killing several Syrian soldiers, while its parliament
debated authorising further military action in the event of
another spillover of the Syrian conflict.
Syria's staunch ally Russia said it had received assurances
from Damascus that the mortar strike had been a tragic accident
and would not happen again and Syria's Information Minister
conveyed his condolences to the Turkish people.
But Turkey's government said "aggressive action" against its
territory by Syria's military had become a serious threat to its
national security and sought parliamentary approval for the
deployment of Turkish troops beyond its borders.
"Turkey has no interest in a war with Syria. But Turkey is
capable of protecting its borders and will retaliate when
necessary," Ibrahim Kalin, a senior adviser to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan, said on his Twitter account.
"Political, diplomatic initiatives will continue," he said.
In the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month
uprising in Syria, Turkey hit back after what it called "the
last straw" when the mortar hit Akcakale, killing a mother, her
three children and a female relative.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several Syrian
soldiers were killed in the Turkish bombardment of a military
post near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, a few miles across the
frontier from Akcakale. It did not say how many soldiers died.
"We know that they have suffered losses," a Turkish security
source told Reuters, without giving further details.
The observatory also reported clashes between Syrian rebels
and the Syrian army at the military post, and said the rebels
had killed 21 elite Republican Guards on Thursday in an ambush
on an army minibus in a suburb northwest of Damascus.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad used force of arms to try
to crush a peaceful pro-democracy movement when it erupted in
March 2011.
He now faces a full-scale armed revolt that has brought
rebels into the suburbs of Damascus and shows signs of becoming
a sectarian conflict that could destablise neighbouring states
including Turkey, Iraq and Lebanon.
AGGRESSIVE ACTION
Turkey's parliament had already been due to vote on Thursday
on extending a five-year-old authorisation for foreign military
operations, an agreement originally intended to allow strikes on
Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq.
But the memorandum signed by Erdogan and sent to parliament
overnight said that despite repeated warnings and diplomatic
initiatives, the Syrian military had launched aggressive action
against Turkish territory, presenting a "serious threat".
"At this point the need has emerged to take the necessary
measures to act promptly and swiftly against additional risks
and threats," it said.
Police fired tear gas to stop a group of around 25-30
anti-war protesters chanting "We don't want war!" and "The
Syrian people are our brothers!" from approaching parliament as
deputies debated the motion.
It was not clear who fired the mortar into Turkey, but
security sources said it had come from near Tel Abyad and that
Turkey was increasing the number of troops along its border.
Syria said it was investigating the source of the mortar
bomb and urged restraint. Information Minister Omran Zoabi said
his country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries.
Russia said Damascus had vowed there would not be a repeat.
"We think it is of fundamental importance for Damascus to
state that officially," RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying during a visit to
Islamabad.
CONDEMNATION
Some residents of Akcakale spent the night on the streets,
while others gathered outside the mayor's office, afraid to
return to their homes along the border as the dull thud of
distant artillery fire rumbled across the town.
"We haven't been able to sleep in our own homes for 15 days,
we had to sleep in our relatives' houses further away from the
border because it's not safe down there," said shopkeeper Hadi
Celik, 42, a father of five.
Turkey's military response contrasted with its relative
restraint when Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet in
June. Ankara increased its military presence along its 900-km
(560-mile) border with Syria and called a meeting of NATO's
North Atlantic Council.
At the time, Erdogan warned any Syrian element approaching
Turkey's border and deemed a threat would be treated as a
military target.
World leaders condemned the mortar strike but urged
restraint.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague told Reuters the
Turkish response was "understandable" but warned against an
escalation, while EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
called on Syria to respect the territorial integrity of its
neighbours.
NATO said it stood by member-nation Turkey and urged Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law."
The U.S.-led Western military alliance held an urgent late
night meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter and in New York,
Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary
action" to stop Syrian aggression.
U.N. diplomats said Security Council members hoped it would
issue a non-binding statement on Thursday that would condemn the
mortar attack "in the strongest terms" and demand an end to
violations of Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
Members had hoped to issue the statement on Wednesday, but
Russia - a staunch ally of Syria's, which along with China has
vetoed three U.N. resolutions condemning Assad's government
-asked for a delay, diplomats said. France said the Security
Council must send a swift and clear message.
Some 30,000 people have been killed across Syria, activists
say, in a conflict with growing sectarian overtones which
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers.
Turkey is sheltering more than 90,000 refugees from Syria
and fears a mass influx similar to the flight of half a million
Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf War.
Violence inside Syria intensified on Wednesday with three
suicide car bombs and a mortar barrage ripping through a
government-controlled district of Aleppo housing a military
officers' club, killing 48 people, according to activists.