WRAPUP 3-Turkey fires artillery into Syria after shelling

* Fifth day of cross-border fire between Turkey, Syria
* Syrian rebels seize military post near border
* Iranian minister says Assad confident of winning
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 7 Turkish forces fired across the
frontier into Syria on Sunday after a shell launched from Syria
landed in Turkey's border town of Akcakale, underlining Ankara's
warning that it will respond with force to any violence spilling
over into its territory.
It was the fifth consecutive day of Turkish retaliation
against incoming bombardment from northern Syria, where
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been battling rebels who
control swathes of land close to the Turkish frontier.
The exchanges are the most serious cross-border violence in
Syria's revolt against Assad, which began in March last year
with protests for reform but has evolved into a civil war with
sectarian overtones which threatens to draw in regional powers.
The Syrian shell landed near a plant belonging to the
Turkish Grain Board, the Dogan news agency reported, several
hundred metres from the centre of Akcakale where five civilians
were killed on Wednesday in previous Syrian artillery fire.
The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said shells fired in
retaliation from Turkey on Sunday landed near the Syrian town of
Tel Abyad, where rebels have been battling Assad's forces. There
were no immediate reports of casualties.
A Turkish border unit also returned fire after a mortar bomb
launched from Syria at around 7 p.m. hit an uninhabited area of
Altinozu at the western end of the Syrian border, the Hatay
province governor's office said.
It said the mortar bomb, believed to have been launched by
Syrian government forces, did not result in casualties.
The violence continued inside Syria too, with state media
and opposition activists saying a car bomb exploded near a
police headquarters in the capital Damascus. State TV said one
person was wounded. The Observatory said people had been killed
and wounded but gave no details.
RETALIATION
NATO member Turkey was once an ally of Assad's but turned
against him after his violent response to the uprising in which
activists say 30,000 people have died.
Turkey has nearly 100,000 Syrian refugees in camps on its
territory, has allowed rebel leaders sanctuary and has led calls
for Assad to quit. Its armed forces are far larger than Syria's.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey does not want
war, but warned Syria not to test its resolve.
"You have to be ready at every moment to go to war if it is
necessary. If you are not ready for this, you are not a state,"
Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday.
"What did our forefathers say? 'If you want peace prepare
for war' ... If you suffer an outrage, you will do what is
necessary. Look, we are retaliating in kind," he said. "If you
strike, you will see the retaliation immediately."
Damascus has said its fire hit Turkey accidentally.
Turkey and other Sunni Muslim powers in the region,
including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have backed the rebels who are
trying to topple Assad, a member of Syria's Alawite minority
which is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Iran's Shi'ite rulers,
and the Lebanese Shi'ite movement Hezbollah, are strong Assad
allies.
The cross-border fire at Akcakale followed a similar
incident on Saturday when three mortar bombs fired from Syria
landed near the Turkish village of Guvecci, prompting
retaliatory fire from Turkey.
The British-based Observatory, which monitors violence
through a network of activists inside Syria, said that Syrian
barrage was part of a fierce battle between Assad's forces and
rebels for control of the border village of Khirbet al-Joz.
It said rebels seized control of the area after a 12-hour
battle on Saturday in which at least 40 Syrian soldiers and nine
rebels were killed. The death toll could not be independently
verified.
MILITARY POST
On Sunday, a rebel flag flew over a Syrian military post in
the area, visible from the Turkish side of the border.
"In the last four days there were heavy clashes going on
here. We couldn't sleep. Yesterday morning, the Syrian army
controlled this area. Now it is calmer," said Turkish villager
Musa Sasak, 27.
Although outgunned by Assad's forces, rebels have taken
control of several border crossings with Turkey and Iraq as well
as large areas of rural territory.
They are also battling for control of Aleppo, Syria's
biggest city, and have kept a foothold in the suburbs of
Damascus despite a heavy army counter-offensive, backed by air
strikes from jets and helicopter gunships.
Despite military setbacks, a collapsing economy and the loss
of four of top security officials in a rebel bombing in
mid-July, Assad remains confident of victory, Iran's Foreign
Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.
"I met in Damascus a president who was very aware of the
critical situation. He did not appear detached but
self-confident and combative," said Salehi, who held talks with
Assad two weeks ago. "The president appeared convinced it was
possible to win the conflict in Syria through military means."
Salehi added that Assad was "open for any solution that came
from within Syria", but rejected being pushed out by foreign
pressure, adding there was no question of him seeking asylum.
The Assad family has been in power in Syria for 42 years.
International pressure on Assad has been curbed by deadlock
at the United Nations Security Council, where Russia and China
have blocked Western-backed draft resolutions which could have
led to U.N. sanctions on Syria.
With major powers paralysed, the death toll has escalated to
more than 1,000 a week, according to Observatory figures.
At least 70 people were killed across Syria on Sunday, the
group said. The bodies of 21 men had been found in the town of
Hameh, in Damascus province, believed to have been killed by
soldiers, while at least 13 people were killed in Aleppo,
Syria's biggest city where Assad's forces have been fighting
rebels for two months.