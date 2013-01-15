WRAPUP 2-Explosions kill 83 at Syrian university as exams begin

* Dozens wounded in blasts at University of Aleppo -monitor
* Syrian government, rebels trade blame for attack
* Russia rejects effort to bring Syrian crisis to ICC
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Jan 15 Two explosions tore through one
of Syria's biggest universities on the first day of student
exams on Tuesday, killing 83 people and wounding dozens, a
monitoring group said.
Bloodshed has disrupted civilian life across Syria since a
violent government crackdown in early 2011 on peaceful
demonstrations for democratic reform turned the unrest into an
armed insurgency bent on overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad.
More than 50 countries asked the United Nations Security
Council on Tuesday to refer the crisis to the International
Criminal Court, which prosecutes people for genocide and war
crimes. But Russia - Assad's long-standing ally and arms
supplier - blocked the initiative, calling it "ill-timed and
counterproductive."
Each side in the 22-month-old conflict blamed the other for
Tuesday's blasts at the University of Aleppo, located in a
government-held area of Syria's most populous city.
Some activists in Aleppo said a government attack caused the
explosions, while state television accused "terrorists" - a term
they often use to describe the rebels - of firing two rockets at
the school. A rebel fighter said the blasts appeared to have
been caused by "ground-to-ground" missiles.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based
monitoring group, said 83 people were killed and dozens wounded,
but it could not identify the source of the blasts.
"Dozens are in critical condition," the Observatory said in
a statement, citing doctors and students.
State television showed a body lying on the street and
several cars burning. One of the university buildings was
damaged.
Video footage showed students carrying books out of the
university after one of the explosions, walking quickly away
from rising smoke. The camera then shakes to the sound of
another explosion and people begin to run.
"A cowardly terrorist act targeted the students of Aleppo
University as they sat for their mid-term examinations," Syria's
United Nations ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari, told the U.N.
Security Council in New York. He said 82 students had died and
162 more were wounded.
If confirmed, the government's report of a rocket attack
would suggest rebels in the area had been able to obtain and
deploy more powerful weapons than previously used.
The nearest rebel-controlled area, Bustan al-Qasr, is more
than a mile away from the university.
Activists rejected the suggestion that insurgents were
behind the attack, however, and instead blamed the government.
"The warplanes of this criminal regime do not respect a
mosque, a church or a university," said a student who gave his
name as Abu Tayem.
GRINDING TOWARD STALEMATE
The rebels have been trying to take Aleppo - once a thriving
commercial hub - since the summer, but have been unable to
uproot Assad's better-armed and more organised forces.
International efforts to find a political solution to
Syria's civil war have similarly resulted in stalemate, even as
the conflict's death toll surged above 60,000.
The crisis has driven hundreds of thousands of people to
flee the country, many to neighbouring Jordan, Lebanon and
Turkey, where a fire at a camp in the country's southeast killed
a pregnant Syrian woman and her three children on Tuesday.
Inside Syria, neither the military nor the insurgents have
been able to sustain clear momentum.
The rebels remain poorly equipped and disorganised compared
with Assad's forces, despite winning support from some regional
powers like Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The government also benefits from superior air power, used
to pummel rebel-held areas around Damascus and elsewhere.
Rebel efforts to assault the capital also appear to have
ground toward a stalemate. A witness in a rebel-controlled
district of Damascus said on Tuesday the front line between the
two sides was quiet.
The streets were still full of civilians, the witness said,
despite the sound of shells hitting nearby buildings. He said
people were walking around, buying sweets and sandwiches.