New "massacre" in Syria's Homs kills 106 - monitoring group

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT Jan 17 More than 100 people including women and children were killed in a "massacre" carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday in Homs, a monitoring group said on Thursday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that some of the 106 victims were burned in their homes and others were either shot or stabbed when pro-Assad forces stormed Basatin al-Huwaisa, a district of the central Syrian city.
Reuters cannot independently confirm reports due to reporting restrictions.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.