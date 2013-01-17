WRAPUP 1-Massacre of over 100 reported in Syria's Homs

* Clashes and bombardments in most cities
* Group says whole families killed in Homs massacre
* Activists say raid was reprisal against civilians
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Jan 17 More than 100 people were shot,
stabbed or possibly burned to death by government forces in the
Syrian city of Homs, a monitoring group said on Thursday, and
fierce fighting raged across the country.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
women and children were among the 106 people killed by forces
loyal to President Bashar al-Assad forces who stormed Basatin
al-Hasawiya, a poor district on the edge of Homs, on Tuesday.
The massacre in the central city came the same day twin
explosions killed over 80 people at Aleppo's university in the
north, according to the group.
Reuters cannot independently confirm reports due to
reporting restrictions in Syria.
Syrian warplanes and troops pursued a countrywide offensive
on Thursday, activists and state media said, bombing rebel-held
areas and clashing with insurgents who have pushed into cities.
Government forces clashed on Thursday with insurgents in the
cities of Deraa, Hama, Homs, Aleppo, Damascus and east of Deir
al-Zor, the Observatory said. Only the coastal Assad strongholds
of Latakia and Tartous were spared violence.
Opposition activists said 15 people, including 7 children,
were killed when an air strike hit a family home in Husseiniyeh,
a suburb on the outskirts of the capital.
They sent Reuters footage of people dragging the limp bodies
of children out of the rubble.
In Hama province, the government said it had secured some
areas and displaced families were returning to the area of Zor
Abi Zaid after armed forces "cleansed the area completely of
terrorists", a term authorities use for the rebels.
Activists and Turkish news agencies reported renewed clashes
on the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain, where rebel forces have
been fighting armed Kurdish groups for control.
The local Turkish Dogan news agency said one man on the
Turkish side of the border was wounded by a stray bullet
overnight and that schools in the area had been closed due to
the clashes on the Syrian side.
In the power vacuum, some Kurdish groups are trying to
assert control over parts of Syria through fights with rebels
and government forces. The Observatory said clashes broke out
between Kurdish militants and the Syrian army in Rameilan, a
town in the northeast.
FAMILY OF 17 REPORTED KILLED
Activists said 17 members of the Khazam family had been
killed during Tuesday's raid on Basatin al-Hasawiya.
"The Observatory has the names of 14 members of one family,
including three children, and information on other families who
were completely killed, including one of 32 people," Rami
Abdelrahman, head of the Observatory, told Reuters.
"This needs to be investigated by the United Nations," said
Abdelrahman, a Syrian who has documented human rights violations
in Syria since 2006 and now reports on killings by both sides.
The United Nations says 60,000 have been killed in the
22-month-old conflict. Several massacres have been reported,
most blamed on pro-Assad forces but some also on rebel fighters.
The town of Houla in Homs province was the scene in May 2011
of the killings of 108 people, including nine children and 34
women, which U.N. monitors blamed on the army and pro-Assad
militia.
The United Nations sent observers to Syria in April 2011 but
after several attacks on their convoys they left in August,
complaining both sides had chosen the path of war.
Abu Yazen, an opposition activist in Homs, said the rebel
Free Syrian Army occasionally entered the farmland of Basatin
al-Hasawiya to attack a nearby military academy.
"Assad's forces punish civilians for allowing the rebels to
enter the area," he said. Other activists said the raid was
carried out by pro-Assad militia.
The government and opposition blame each other for two
explosions at Aleppo's university on Tuesday which killed at
least 87 people, many of them students attending exams, in the
deadliest attack on civilians to hit the commercial hub since
rebels laid siege to it over the summer.
U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said the
attack was "beyond horrific".
"According to eyewitnesses, regime jets launched the
strikes," she said on her Twitter account.
Russia, which has backed Assad throughout the revolt both in
rhetoric and through its veto of U.N. Security Council
resolutions condemning Assad, dismissed suggestions Damascus was
behind the explosions.
"I cannot imagine any bigger blasphemy," Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists during a visit to
Tajikistan.