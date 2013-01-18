Explosion rocks government-held area of Syria's Aleppo

* Both sides blame each other
* City contest for months
* Government planes hit Damascus suburbs
By Alexander Dziadosz and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Jan 18 Twelve people were killed when an
explosion rocked a government -held district of the disputed
Syrian city of Aleppo on Friday, a monitoring group said, and
both sides in the conflict accused the other of mounting the
attack.
State television showed the collapsed side of a building and
rubble spilling into nearby streets. A crowd sifted through the
wreckage as medics loaded bloodied bodies onto stretchers.
It said the explosion had been caused by a rocket fired by a
"terrorist group" - a term it uses to describe the rebels
fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.
Activists said the building in Muhafaza Sakaniya, a
government-held neighbourhood of a city fought over by the army
and rebels for months, had been hit by a military air strike.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
at least 12 people were killed killed and dozens wounded in the
explosion.
"The rebels do not have this capability yet," said Hameed
Barrasho, an activist in Aleppo speaking by Skype. "We have
several reports of a jet in the area before the strike. This is
the regime trying to sow more chaos in the city."
Car bombs, rocket strikes and summary killings are now daily
occurrences across the country in the 22-month-old conflict and
it is often difficult to determine who is behind an attack.
Two blasts at the University of Aleppo killed more than 80
people on Tuesday and each side blamed the other for that
attack.
More than 60,000 people have now been killed in the
conflict, which began in March 2012 as peaceful pro-democracy
protests but descended into civil war after a state crackdown.
The opposition, mosty drawn from Syria's Sunni Muslim
majority, is demanding that Assad surrenders power. He and his
family, from the Shi'ite-linked Alawite minority, have ruled
Syria for four decades starting with his late father Hafez.
CAR BOMB IN SOUTH
Residents of the capital Damascus reported government air
raids on rebel-held suburbs. The opposition holds a semicircle
of territory around the city but has been blocked from advancing
into central Damascus by heavy daily air and artillery strikes.
Opposition activists in the suburb of Douma, east of
Damascus, posted video of the bodies of at least 10 men who
appeared to have been executed. The men's hands were tied, and
most were shot in the head or the eyes.
Violence also hit further south. Activists said a car bomb
exploded outside a mosque, killing at least five people and
wounding dozens at a refugee camp in Deraa, near the border with
Jordan.
The camp was made a city district after it was set up years
ago for people who fled the Golan Heights after Israel occupied
the Syrian territory in 1967.
Syrians fleeing the current violence had also taken shelter
in the area, said the Observatory, which has a network of
activists across Syria. The camp has been a site of clashes
between rebels and state forces in recent months, it said.