UPDATE 2-Syria wins cautious praise as chemical disarmament starts

* Kerry praises Assad for rapid implementation
* Experts hope for continued cooperation from Syria
* U.S.-Russia push for Geneva peace talks
* Syrian opposition says deal will let Assad keep killing
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 7 Syria won foreign praise on Monday
for starting to destroy its chemical arsenal, although an
opposition activist said the world was merely giving President
Bashar al-Assad time to kill more people with conventional
weapons.
An official from the international mission overseeing the
stockpile's elimination said Damascus had made an excellent
start on Sunday, and the United States acknowledged its rapid
compliance with a U.N. resolution on destroying chemical weapons
as extremely significant.
Chemicals experts were overseeing a second day of work on
Monday, which the official described as similar to Sunday's when
Syrian forces used cutting torches and angle grinders to render
missile warheads, bombs and mixing equipment unusable.
However, he noted that this was only the start of work that
is due to last until mid-2014 and requires the cooperation of
all sides. "It was an excellent first day, with the stress on
the word 'first'," the official told Reuters by telephone from
Damascus, declining to be named.
Assad's government, fighting a civil war in which more than
100,000 people have died, agreed to destroy the chemical weapons
after a sarin gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus killed
hundreds of people in August.
While the world's worst chemical weapons attack in 25 years
may not be repeated in Syria, both Assad's forces and rebels
continue to kill with conventional weapons daily and foreign
governments are desperate to end a conflict that risks spreading
across much of the region.
Experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW), supported by the United Nations, aim to
oversee destruction of the Syria's chemical weapons production
and mixing equipment by Nov. 1, and deal with all chemical
weapons materials by the end of June 2014.
"There are milestones and tests that lie ahead, and we hope
and expect to have continued cooperation of all parties to pass
those milestones," the official said.
A GOOD BEGINNING
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Sunday's work was a
good beginning and offered rare praise for Assad, a leader
Washington insists lost legitimacy when he responded with force
to protests against his rule which erupted in March 2011.
"I think it is extremely significant that yesterday, Sunday,
within a week of the resolution being passed, some chemical
weapons were already being destroyed," Kerry told a joint news
conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an
Asia-Pacific summit in Indonesia.
"I think it's also credit to the Assad regime for complying
rapidly, as they are supposed to," he said. "I'm not going to
vouch today for what happens months down the road, but it's a
good beginning, and we should welcome a good beginning."
Russia, an ally and arms supplier to Damascus, said the
progress showed Assad's government was "adhering strictly to the
commitments it took upon itself voluntarily".
Meeting deadlines for eliminating the arsenal "depends not
only upon the Syrian government", Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexander Lukashevich added, urging countries with influence
over rebels to press them to cooperate and ensure security for
the mission.
Washington blamed Assad's forces for the chemical attack
while Assad accused rebels of carrying it out to provoke Western
intervention.
The United States and France threatened air strikes in
response but stepped back from military action after Washington
and Moscow agreed a framework last month for scrapping Syria's
estimated stockpile of 1,000 tonnes of chemical agents.
Syrian rebels and activists have been dismayed by signs of
what they see as U.S. reneging on its support for Assad's
opponents - by deferring any threat of military action and then
reaching a deal with the Syrian president over chemical weapons.
Susan Ahmad, an opposition activist in Damascus, said the
chemical weapons agreement was a step back, not forward, in
resolving the two-and-a-half year crisis.
"It is all about giving Assad more time to kill more people.
And here he is, using Scud (missiles) and recruiting fighters,"
she said. "The international community is celebrating the
victory of keeping Assad as president despite the fact that he
has killed hundreds of thousands."
PUSHING FOR TALKS
Kerry said he and Lavrov also spoke at length about ways to
bring Syria's warring parties together for long-delayed peace
talks which are now scheduled for Geneva next month.
"We re-committed today very specific efforts to move the
Geneva process as rapidly as possible," he said, saying both
sides would "lay the groundwork for a round of talks".
They will meet the United Nations special envoy for Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi, to finalise a date for the peace conference, he
added. Brahimi said on Sunday it was not certain that the peace
talks would take place in mid-November as planned.
Assad's government and the leader of the political
opposition in exile have both said they are ready to attend
talks but there is little sign that the differences between them
could be bridged.
The opposition outside Syria, already disowned by the
majority of fighters on the ground, insists the talks must focus
on removing Assad and installing a transitional government.
Officials say the government will not go to Geneva to
surrender powers to the rebels and Assad has dismissed
negotiation with fighters or opponents who support foreign
military or political intervention.
"The only goal ... is to set the conditions for the handover
of power and to ensure justice through prosecutions of everyone
who has committed war crimes against our people," Ahmed Jarba,
president of the opposition coalition, said on Monday.
The war in Syria has driven 2.1 million refugees to seek
shelter in neighbouring countries, according to the United
Nations which predicts another million will join them by the end
of the year and a further 2 million next year.
State media and activists said on Monday that Assad's
soldiers, backed by National Defence Force militia, had
succeeded in reopening a supply line to the northern city of
Aleppo two months after rebels shut it off.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of
rebels were killed in the fighting, and that government forces
also suffered heavy losses in the battle to reopen a rural road
connecting the central city of Hama and Aleppo.
The rural route is important because heavy fighting on the
main north-south highway frequently blocks the main link between
Damascus and Aleppo.