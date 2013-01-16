UPDATE 1-At least 24 killed in car bombs in Syria's Idlib - monitoring group

BEIRUT Jan 16 At least 24 people were killed,
most of them government forces, in three coordinated car bombs
in Syria's Idlib province, a monitoring group said on Wednesday,
a day after explosions killed more than 87 people in Aleppo
University.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based
group with a network of sources in Syria, said one of the car
bombs targeted government vehicles near a building used by one
of President Bashar al-Assad's domestic security agencies.
A second hit a government security office and the third a
checkpoint on a road leading to Idlib city. All exploded within
a few minutes of each other, the Observatory said.
State news agency SANA said 22 people were killed in Idlib
city when two car bombs exploded and said two other bombs were
defused on a main road leading to Idlib.
Reuters cannot independently verify such reports due to
severe government restrictions on reporting.
Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Observatory, said the death
toll was expected to rise due to the number of wounded who were
in critical condition.
Stuck in a military stalemate, rebels have used bomb attacks
to target government forces, who have far superior firepower
including war planes and ballistic missiles.