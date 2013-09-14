版本:
Syrian rebel leader says Assad moving chemical weapons to Lebanon, Iraq

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have started moving some of their chemical weapons to Lebanon and Iraq in the last few days to evade a possible U.N. inspection.

General Selim Idris said rebel brigades regard the proposed U.S.-Russian deal to eliminate Assad's chemical arsenal as a blow to their two-and-a-half-year uprising to remove Assad.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities.
