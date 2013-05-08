版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 23:01 BJT

Syria's Internet connection to outside world is restored

May 8 Internet connections between Syria and the outside world were restored on Wednesday, a day after web connections were suddenly severed, according to Google Inc and Renesys, two firms that monitor global Internet activity.
