UPDATE 1-Internet back on in Damascus, Homs - residents

BEIRUT Dec 1 The Internet was working in
Syria's capital of Damascus and the central city of Homs on
Saturday, residents said, after a two-day blackout that experts
said was highly likely to have been caused by authorities.
President Bashar al-Assad's government has been accused
before of cutting Internet and telephone connections to block
opposition activist and rebel communications during the
20-month-old revolt.
Authorities had attributed the latest outage to a
"terrorist" attack or a technical fault.
"Most people have Internet in the capital now," a resident,
who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters over Skype, adding
that he was speaking to his friends in Syria using social media.
It was not immediately clear if the Internet was operating
countrywide but two activists from the central city of Homs said
the service had resumed.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an
opposition-linked violence monitoring organisation, said
connectivity had returned to most provinces.