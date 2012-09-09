U.N. Syria envoy Brahimi to visit Tehran for talks -Iran

DUBAI, Sept 9 New U.N.-Arab League envoy for
Syria Lakhdar Brahimi will visit Iran, a staunch ally of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, after a fact-finding trip to Syria
itself, an official in the Iranian foreign ministry was quoted
as saying on Sunday.
Brahimi, a veteran Algerian diplomat, succeeded Kofi Annan
as envoy this month and has said he would talk to Iran as he
tries to push forward with his difficult quest to end the
17-month-old conflict in Syria.
He is expected to visit Syria soon though no date has yet
been announced. His representatives could not be reached on
Sunday to confirm or deny the Iranian report.
Iran's Mehr news agency quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign
Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying Brahimi would visit Tehran,
following a phone conversation Brahimi had conducted on Saturday
evening with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi.
"It is planned for Lakhdar Brahimi, the U.N.'s envoy to
Syria, to travel to Tehran," Araqchi said.
Iran has remained loyal to Assad as he has tried to put down
an uprising against his family's 42-year rule. Tehran accuses
regional states like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey of
assisting Syrian rebels fighting to topple Assad militarily.
Iranian officials have said they will not support any
foreign intervention in Syria, while Western states have called
on Assad to step down.
Brahimi's predecessor Kofi Annan resigned in August after
blaming "finger-pointing and name-calling" at the U.N. Security
Council for hampering his efforts to broker a solution to the
Syrian crisis.
He too had said Iran should be involved in efforts to find a
peaceful solution to the Syria crisis despite the West's firm
rejection of any such role.
But Annan said Iran, along with Russia and China, "must take
concerted efforts to persuade Syria's leadership to change
course and embrace a political transition."