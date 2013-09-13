版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 16:12 BJT

Iran praises Syria's decision to join chemical arms pact

BISHKEK, Sept 13 Iran supports the Russian initiative to put Syria's chemical weapons arsenal under international control and the decision by Damascus to join a global anti-chemical weapons treaty, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

"We would like to support all these efforts ... the Russian initiative and Syria's decision to join the convention focused on chemical weapons," Rouhani said at a summit of a regional security group led by China and Russia.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐