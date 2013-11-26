版本:
Iran ready to join Syria peace talks in Geneva if invited -Zarif

DUBAI Nov 26 Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday Iran was prepared to take part in the Syria peace talks in Geneva, slated for Jan. 22, if invited.

"Participation of Iran in Geneva 2 is in our view an important contribution to the resolution of the problem. We have said all along that if Iran is invited, we will participate without any preconditions," Zarif said on Press TV. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

