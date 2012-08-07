Iran says alliance with Syria will not be broken - TV

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases weekly net asset value
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
BEIRUT Aug 7 A senior Iranian official told President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that Syria was a vital partner in Tehran's regional anti-Israeli alliance, which Iran would not allow to be broken.
"Iran will not any allow the axis of resistance, of which it considers Syria to be an essential part, to be broken in any way," it quoted Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as telling Assad, who faces an armed uprising against his rule.
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
* Sierra Metals to spin out Cautivo mining as new public entity
* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance