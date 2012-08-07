版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 22:05 BJT

Iran says alliance with Syria will not be broken - TV

BEIRUT Aug 7 A senior Iranian official told President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that Syria was a vital partner in Tehran's regional anti-Israeli alliance, which Iran would not allow to be broken.

"Iran will not any allow the axis of resistance, of which it considers Syria to be an essential part, to be broken in any way," it quoted Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as telling Assad, who faces an armed uprising against his rule.

