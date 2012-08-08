UPDATE 1-Some Iranians seized in Syria are retired Guards-Salehi

DUBAI Aug 8 Iran's foreign minister said some
of the Iranians kidnapped by Syrian rebels last week are retired
soldiers or Revolutionary Guards, Iranian media reported on
Wednesday.
"Some of these beloved ones were on IRGC (Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps) and military pensions ... and others
were from other different departments," Ali Akbar Salehi said,
according to Iran's student news agency ISNA. He denied they now
had any military connection.
Syrian rebels said they kidnapped a busload of 48 Iranians
on Saturday on suspicion of being military personnel. Tehran has
said they were pilgrims visiting a Shi'ite shrine in Damascus.
Iran has steadfastly supported its ally Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in his attempts to crush opposition to his rule.
Salehi's comments were published after he visited Tuesday to
Turkey to ask Ankara to use its links with Syria rebels to
secure the Iranians' release.
Salehi said retired government employees from a number of
agencies had signed up to make pilgrimages to Damascus after
recent fighting in the Syrian capital had subsided.
"After some time in which pilgrims from Iran were not being
dispatched to Syria...we took steps to send retired forces from
various organisations," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted
Salehi as saying.
"Some retired individuals from the Guards and army were
dispatched to Syria to make a pilgrimage."