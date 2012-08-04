版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 21:08 BJT

Forty-eight Iranian pilgrims kidnapped in Damascus - IRNA

DUBAI Aug 4 Forty-eight Iranians were kidnapped while on a pilgrimage in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

The pilgrims were seized by "armed groups" on the Damascus airport road as they returned from a religious shrine, IRNA quoted an unnamed official in Iran's embassy in Damascus as saying.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐