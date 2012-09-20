Iraq: airspace not used by Iran to ship arms to Syria

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAGHDAD, Sept 20 Iraq denied on Thursday a Western intelligence report saying Iran has been using civilian aircraft to fly military personnel and large quantities of weapons across Iraqi airspace to Syria to aid President Bashar al-Assad.
"The official spokesman of the Iraqi government has denied that issue altogether... There is nothing like this happening," Lieutenant-General Hussein Kamal, Iraq's deputy interior minister for intelligence, said.
Details of the report, which said arms transfers were organized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, were reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.