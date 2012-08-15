OIC head did not see support for military intervention in Syria

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
RIYADH Aug 16 The secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, said early on Thursday he "did not see much support for external military intervention" in Syria during a summit of Muslim nations in Mecca.
Ihsanoglu, who is Turkish, was speaking in Arabic at a press conference at the end of a two-day summit called by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah to discuss the crisis in Syria.
Saudi Arabia has previously called for the Syrian people to be "enabled to protect themselves" if the international community could not protect them.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.