2012年 7月 24日

Syrian gov't still in control of chemical weapons stocks-Israel

JERUSALEM, July 24 The Syrian government is still in full control of chemical weapons stockpiles, a senior Israeli defence official said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, the entire non-conventional weapons system is under the full control of the regime," the official, Amos Gilad, told Israel Radio.

