URGENT-Netanyahu hopes U.S.-Russia deal will lead to destruction of Syria's chemical weapons

JERUSALEM, Sept 15 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel hoped a U.S.-Russian deal to remove Syria's chemical weapons would result in the "complete destruction" of the arsenal.

"We hope the understandings reached between the United States and Russia regarding the Syrian chemical weapons will yield results," he said in a speech at a memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers killed in the 1973 Middle East war.

"These understandings will be judged by their result - the complete destruction of all of the chemical weapons stockpiles that the Syrian regime has used against its own people," he said.
