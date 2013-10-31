UPDATE 1-Syria military base blasts said to be Israeli strike

AMMAN/JERUSALEM Oct 31 Syrian rebels and a U.S.
official cited by CNN said on Thursday Israel had mounted a new
attack on a Syrian military base but the Israeli government
declined to confirm any strike.
CNN quoted an unidentified U.S. administration official on
Thursday as saying Israeli warplanes struck a Syrian base near
the port of Latakia, targeting missiles that Israel thought
might be transferred to its Lebanese militia enemy Hezbollah.
One Syrian opposition source, a defector from air force
intelligence with contacts in the Latakia region, said Israel
struck a strategic missile battery near a village called Ain
Shikak where President Bashar al-Assad's forces kept long-range
Russian missiles that are among their most powerful weapons.
"We're not commenting on these reports," an Israeli Defence
Ministry spokesman said. The government has not commented
publicly on at least three attacks on Syria earlier this year.
One Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said he thought that Israel had indeed carried out such a
strike. He stressed that he was not entirely certain, however.
Israel has repeatedly warned that it is prepared to use
force to prevent advanced weapons, notably from Iran, reaching
Hezbollah, which hit northern Israel with hundreds of rockets
during a month-long war in 2006.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which collates
reports from opposition activists, said late on Wednesday that
there had been an explosion at an air defence base near Jableh,
on the Mediterranean coast south of Latakia.
The Lebanese military said six Israeli jets had flown over
Lebanese territory on Wednesday. Israeli aerial incursions over
Lebanon are frequent, but such high numbers have in the past
sometimes been an indication of military strikes against Syria.
Former Syrian intelligence agent Afaq Ahmad, a defector now
in exile in France, told Reuters that contacts of his inside
Syria, including in Latakia province, told him Russian-made
ballistic missiles had been kept at the site that was attacked.
Noting Syria's failure to retaliate after previous Israeli
action, Ahmad said: "Israel knows Assad has lost the ability to
respond ... So it has been engaging in unannounced attacks on
the weapons that could pose the most threat in the hands of
Assad or if they are transferred to Hezbollah."
Israel struck Syrian targets near Damascus in January and
twice in May and was suspected of being behind the destruction
of a naval installation near Latakia in July.
The Israeli government says Iran, the main sponsor of both
Assad and Hezbollah, is arming the Lebanese group. Israel, which
sees Iran as bent on destroying the Jewish state, has threatened
to use force against an Iranian nuclear programme which Tehran
denies is intended to produce atomic weapons.