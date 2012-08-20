Japanese journalist killed in Aleppo shelling -activists

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
BEIRUT Aug 20 A Japanese woman journalist died of wounds sustained in Aleppo on Tuesday, a Syrian activist group said in a statement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said she had been injured in the Suleimaniya district of Aleppo, which it said had been the scene of heavy clashes.
It also said that a Lebanese journalist, a Turkish journalist and an Arab journalist, whose nationality it did not identify, had disappeared in Aleppo.
It was not possible to independently verify the account.
YouTube showed video that activists said was the Japanese journalist's body at a makeshift hospital.
Japan's foreign ministry said it was trying to confirm the reports that a Japanese journalist had been killed, TV Asahi reported.
No further details were available.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.