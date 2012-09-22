版本:
2012年 9月 22日

Rebels down fighter jet in northern Syria - witness

AMMAN, Sept 22 Rebel fighters trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad shot down a fighter jet as it flew over the northern Syrian town of Atarib in Idlib province, a witness said.

The witness, an independent journalist who asked to remain anonymous, said rebel fighters were attacking a military base near the town when the jet flew over and rebels shot it down with anti-aircraft guns.

