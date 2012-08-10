UPDATE 1-Clash reported between Jordan and Syria in border area

AMMAN Aug 10 Fighting broke out between
Jordanian and Syrian forces in a border region between the two
countries late on Friday, but a Jordanian source said no one on
Jordan's side appeared to have been killed.
It was the most serious incident between the two countries
since the uprising in Syria against President Bashar al-Assad
began 17 months ago.
A Syrian opposition activist who witnessed the fighting said
armoured vehicles were involved in the clash in the Tel
Shihab-Turra area, about 80 km (50 miles) north of the Jordanian
capital Amman, that occurred after Syrian refugees tried to
cross into Jordan.
"The Syrians fired into Jordan at 10.30 p.m. in pursuit of
refugees and the Jordanians responded. The fighting escalated
and Jordanian armoured vehicles hit two Syrian border guard
outposts," said the activist, giving his name only as Abdallah.
"The fighting was intense for an hour and now it is
intermittent," he said.
A Jordanian source, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said: "The Syrian side fired across the border and fighting
ensued. Initial reports indicate that there has been no one
killed from the Jordanian side."
Tens of thousands of Syrians have crossed into Jordan since
the start of the uprising.