Jordan king fears break up of Syria

BEIRUT Aug 8 President Bashar al-Assad could
seek to establish an enclave for his Alawite sect as a "plan B"
if he cannot keep control of the whole of the war-torn country,
King Abdullah of Jordan has said.
Any such move could prompt decades of further problems for
the region, King Abdullah told U.S. broadcaster CBS.
"I have a feeling that if he can't rule greater Syria then
maybe an Alawi enclave is plan B," King Abdullah said in an
interview published on the channel's website.
"That would be, I think for us, the worst case scenario
because that means then the break up of greater Syria, and that
means that everybody starts land grabbing, which makes no sense
to me. If Syria then implodes on itself that would create
problems that would take us decades to come back from," he said.